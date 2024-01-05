Shia LaBeouf confirmed into Catholic Church, has said he wants 'to become a deacon': Report

Shia LaBeouf, mired in controversy related to ex FKA Twigs in recent years, has been received into the Catholic Church and is reportedly considering becoming a deacon. The Catholic News Agency reported that the actor was confirmed by Bishop Robert Barron of Winona-Rochester, Minnesota on Sunday. In an official announcement, it was said the church 'believes in the transformative power of faith' and was there to support Shia 'in his spiritual journey'. In 2021, FKA twigs sued Shia, citing abusive relationship. Also read: Shia LaBeouf knowingly infected FKA Twigs with STD, lawsuit reveals Shia Labeouf is off on a new journey. He has been received into the Catholic Church.

Catholic Church 'welcome Shia into the fold'

“We are thrilled to share that our dear friend Shia LaBeouf has fully entered the Church this past weekend through the sacrament of confirmation. The Capuchin Franciscan friars are overjoyed to welcome him into the fold and witness his deep commitment to his faith journey,” the Capuchin Franciscans from Western American Province said in a statement posted to Facebook.

The statement further read, “Shia LaBeouf, known for his incredible talent and passion in the entertainment industry, has embarked on a profound spiritual journey that has led him to embrace the teachings of the Catholic Church. His decision to fully enter the Church is a testament to his sincere desire to grow in his relationship with God and live out the Gospel values. As Capuchin Franciscans, we believe in the transformative power of faith and the incredible impact it can have on one’s life. We are humbled and grateful to walk alongside Shia as he takes this important step in his spiritual journey.”

More about Shia's confirmation into Catholic Church

Shia LaBeouf's confirmation sponsor, Capuchin friar Brother Alexander Rodriguez, told Catholic News Agency that the actor wants to become a deacon 'sometime in the future'. He said that Shia began entertaining the idea during his recent film Padre Pio, in which played the titular of the Italian monk St. Pio of Pietrelcina and Alexander played the role of a friar. Alexander said, “He just spontaneously said, ‘I want to become a deacon,’ and he still feels that way."

Last week, Shia's sacramental ceremony took place at Old Mission Santa Inés Parish in Solvang, California, the same parish that Shia first went to train for his role in Padre Pio.

The actor had previously spoken about his growing interest in Catholicism during a 2022 interview with the Catholic bishop Robert Barron. "If you like immersive experiences and you get tasked with playing Pio, your life is going to change," he had said about how the role affected him.

