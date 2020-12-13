e-paper
Home / Hollywood / Shia LaBeouf knowingly infected FKA Twigs with STD, killed stray dogs to get into the ‘mindset’ of gangster character, lawsuit reveals

Shia LaBeouf knowingly infected FKA Twigs with STD, killed stray dogs to get into the 'mindset' of gangster character, lawsuit reveals

In singer FKA Twigs’ lawsuit against ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf, she accused him of knowingly infecting her with a sexually transmitted disease, and claiming to have killed stray dogs to get into the mindset of a movie character.

hollywood Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 11:02 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Shia LaBeouf at the international premiere of Honey Boy at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).
Shia LaBeouf at the international premiere of Honey Boy at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).(REUTERS)
         

Actor Shia LaBeouf’s ex-girlfriend, singer FKA Twigs, has accused him of mental and physical abuse in a lawsuit. Calling him ‘dangerous’, she demanded a trial by jury.

According to the lawsuit, she accused the actor of knowingly giving her a sexually transmitted disease. “Simply put, LaBeouf’s reckless disregard for the health and safety of his partners makes him a danger to women everywhere,” the lawsuit stated, adding that the actor’s attorney “cruelly dismissed the sexually transmitted disease LaBeouf had infected Tahliah with as ‘not that bad.’”

In a detailed statement via Variety, FKA Twigs said, “Shia LaBeouf hurts women. He uses them. He abuses them, both physically and mentally. He is dangerous. For too long, LaBeouf has sought to excuse his reprehensible actions as the eccentricities of a free-thinking ‘artist.’ Even though his history of violent behaviour was well-documented, many in the media have treated LaBeouf as a harmless figure of fun, which has helped enable him to perpetuate his cycle of abuse of women over the years. There is nothing funny about the exploitation of and battering of women.”

The lawsuit also mentioned an incident that left the singer, ‘profoundly disturbed and terrified’. In an attempt to get into the ‘mindset’ of his gangster character in the film The Tax Collector, he ‘claimed to drive around Los Angeles, shooting stray dogs dead’.

Also read: Actor Shia LaBeouf accused of abuse by ex-girlfriend FKA twigs

The actor’s career has been mired in controversy because of his legal troubles and well-documented substance abuse. Once earmarked as Hollywood’s next big leading man -- he headlined the Transformers franchise and co-starred in the fourth Indiana Jones film -- the actor’s career took a slump. In 2019, he staged a critical comeback with The Peanut Butter Falcon and the semi-autobiographical Honey Boy.

