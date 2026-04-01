Charlie Kirk bullet row: Nick Fuentes slams Candace Owens amid Tyler Robinson trial; ‘misrepresents information’
Tyler Robinson is being tried for the murder of Charlie Kirk and his legal team has claimed that the ATF could not identify the bullet recovered to his rifle.
Tyler Robinson, the Utah native, is being tried for the murder of Charlie Kirk. He stands accused of shooting and killing Kirk when he was attending an event at the Utah Valley University on September 10. Now, his trial has got conservative podcasters beefing after Robinson's legal team made shocking claims.
Nick Fuentes, the far-right commentator, has taken on Candace Owens in a recent X post, slamming claims made about the bullet recovered in Kirk's shooting.
What Nick Fuentes told Candace Owens
Fuentes, on a rant, said “Obviously they just lied and the headline misrepresents the information.” “The legal defense for Tyler Robinson which makes sense, said the bullet couldn’t be identified, not that it doesn’t match, stupid,” he added.
The person sharing the post wrote “Nick Fuentes snapped on Candace Owens and her fans that are pushing the Daily Mail headline about Charlie Kirk without reading the actual article.”
However, the Mail article does not quite mention what Fuentes claims in his video. Robinson's defense attorneys argued that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives could not ‘identify the bullet recovered at autopsy to the rifle allegedly tied to Mr Robinson.’ Thus, the attorneys appear to be talking about the bullet not matching the gun allegedly used by Robinson.
Also Read | Charlie Kirk bullet row: Did Tyler Robinson confess? Plea in focus as FBI takes big step after ATF mismatch
Owens, notably, had spread numerous conspiracy theories in the wake of Kirk's assassination. She had kept on pushing towards the possibility that there was more at play. Now, with the new information, Owens has jubilantly declared ahead of her latest episode that Robinson being a ‘patsy’ is a matter to be discussed.
Her latest episode has drawn its share of backlash.
Laura Loomer slams Candace Owens
Owens' latest episode sees her make some outrageous claims. Conservative commentator and Donald Trump loyalist, Laura Loomer, was among the first people to criticize her.
“Candace Owens is now calling for Tyler Robinson, the man who killed Charlie Kirk, to be acquitted,” she said, sharing a screenshot of Owens' latest podcast episode.
“She is completely insane and she truly wants to see Charlie’s killer walk free because he chose Erika over her. This is pure evil,” Loomer continued.
The news about the bullet comes amid a row surrounding Joe Kent, President Donald Trump's former Director of the United States National Counterterrorism Center. He quit his job over the war in Iran, but had been among the vocal few who had earlier pushed for a probe of foreign hand in Kirk's death.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More