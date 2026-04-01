Charlie Kirk bullet row: Nick Fuentes slams Candace Owens amid Tyler Robinson trial; ‘misrepresents information’

Fuentes, on a rant, said “Obviously they just lied and the headline misrepresents the information.” “The legal defense for Tyler Robinson which makes sense, said the bullet couldn’t be identified, not that it doesn’t match, stupid,” he added.

Nick Fuentes, the far-right commentator, has taken on Candace Owens in a recent X post, slamming claims made about the bullet recovered in Kirk's shooting.

Tyler Robinson, the Utah native, is being tried for the murder of Charlie Kirk . He stands accused of shooting and killing Kirk when he was attending an event at the Utah Valley University on September 10. Now, his trial has got conservative podcasters beefing after Robinson 's legal team made shocking claims.

The person sharing the post wrote “Nick Fuentes snapped on Candace Owens and her fans that are pushing the Daily Mail headline about Charlie Kirk without reading the actual article.”

However, the Mail article does not quite mention what Fuentes claims in his video. Robinson's defense attorneys argued that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives could not ‘identify the bullet recovered at autopsy to the rifle allegedly tied to Mr Robinson.’ Thus, the attorneys appear to be talking about the bullet not matching the gun allegedly used by Robinson.

Also Read | Charlie Kirk bullet row: Did Tyler Robinson confess? Plea in focus as FBI takes big step after ATF mismatch

Owens, notably, had spread numerous conspiracy theories in the wake of Kirk's assassination. She had kept on pushing towards the possibility that there was more at play. Now, with the new information, Owens has jubilantly declared ahead of her latest episode that Robinson being a ‘patsy’ is a matter to be discussed.

Her latest episode has drawn its share of backlash.

Laura Loomer slams Candace Owens Owens' latest episode sees her make some outrageous claims. Conservative commentator and Donald Trump loyalist, Laura Loomer, was among the first people to criticize her.

“Candace Owens is now calling for Tyler Robinson, the man who killed Charlie Kirk, to be acquitted,” she said, sharing a screenshot of Owens' latest podcast episode.