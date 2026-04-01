Charlie Kirk bullet row: Did Tyler Robinson confess? Plea in focus as FBI takes big step after ATF mismatch

The trial of 22-year-old Tyler Robinson accused of killing Charlie Kirk took a shocking turn on Monday after it was reported that defense attorneys submitted a report from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) that stated the bullet found in Charlie Kirk's body did not match Tyler Robinson's rifle. Tyler Robinson, center left, accused in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk, appears during a hearing in 4th District Court, in Provo, Utah. (AP)

The issue remains unresolved as there are question marks on the ATF report, which the defense attorneys presented in court on Monday. After the report, the FBI said that it is running additional tests to determine if the mismatch is indeed true.

Robinson's attorneys, meanwhile, said that they plan to use the testimony of the ATF personnel who conducted the test in the court proceedings. They also requested the judge in Provo, Utah County, to delay the start of the trial scheduled in May amid the news findings.

But the shocking update has thrown the case wide open once again, leaving the prosecution clamoring. It has also added fuel to claims by far-right streamers like Candace Owens, Megyn Kelly, Tucker Carlson, as well as Trump's recently departed counterterrorism boss, Joe Kent, that Kirk's fatal shooting was part of a larger conspiracy. Though they have not provided any definitive evidence to suggest so.

Simultaneously, it has sparked a lot of interest in Tyler Robinson's trial- especially his purported Discord confession as well as what he said about the incident in his first court appearance. Here, we will look at them, his plea and other details.

Also read: Charlie Kirk case: Was Tyler Robinson framed? All on shocking ‘bullet mismatch’ twist as Candace Owens reacts

Did Tyler Robinson Confess To Killing Charlie Kirk? Tyler Robinson has not confessed in court, but allegedly admitted via Discord, texts, and notes, the prosecutors have accused. Hours after the shooting (September 10), Robinson messaged a Discord group saying, "Hey guys, I have bad news for you all. It was me at UVU yesterday. im sorry for all the this (sic)." Discord confirmed the account to the FBI.

Robinson also texted his roommate, Lance Twiggs, purportedly confessing to the killing. He wrote: "I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can't be negotiated out. I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it," he added, asking Twiggs to delete the messages.

What To Know About Tyler Robinson's Rifle The Mauser 98 bolt-action rifle Robinson purportedly used was found in a wooded area near Utah Valley University campus. Robinson's father confirmed that he gifted the rifle, a family heirloom, to Robinson. According to reports, it was a Word War II era, .30-06 caliber gun. The FBI also found Robinson's DNA on the trigger of the house.

Robinson texted Twiggs that he left "the rifle wrapped in a towel," hoping to retrieve it later.

Also read: Joe Kent to testify in Tyler Robinson trial? TPUSA in meltdown as ‘lone shooter’ claim is challenged

Did Tyler Robinson Turn Himself In? Yes, Robinson surrendered on September 11, 2025, a day after the fatal shooting on September 10 at Utah Valley University. He appeared virtually, in a suicide smock for arraignment. So far, he has not given an in-court confession.

The evidence against Robinson includes the Discord messages, the conversation with his roommate, family admissions and the influencer of gaming culture.