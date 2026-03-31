Did Tyler Robinson's rifle not match bullet found in Charlie Kirk's autopsy? Shock claim emerges amid Joe Kent row

In a shocking update in the trial of Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old accused of fatally shooting Charlie Kirk in September 2025, the defense attorneys for Robinson said that the bullet in Tyler Robinson's rifle did not match the one found in Charlie Kirk's body during his autopsy. Tyler Robinson (L) and Charlie Kirk (R), (File Photos)

The Daily Mail reported, citing a court filing in the case, that Robinson's attorneys claimed that "the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) was unable to identify the bullet recovered at autopsy to the rifle allegedly tied to Mr Robinson."

The FBI has claimed that Robinson has confessed to killing Charlie Kirk in a Discord group chat conversation, which was used to press charges against him. He also confessed to the killing during his first court appearance in Provo, Utah.

However, the role of Tyler Robinson as the suspect has been questioned by far-right influencers, such as Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson, who allege a larger conspiracy behind the fatal shooting of the TPUSA founder. More recently, Joe Kent, the recently departed Director of the National Counterterrorism Center under Trump, also suggested that Robinson likely did not act alone.

Kent even suggested that he could testify to that effect in Tyler Robinson's trial, given that the shooting happened when he was still the counterterrorism boss under Trump.

Also read: Joe Kent to testify in Tyler Robinson trial? TPUSA in meltdown as ‘lone shooter’ claim is challenged

Status Of The Bullet In Charlie Kirk Murder According to the Daily Mail report, the ATF report was unable to trace down the bullet found in Charlie Kirk's body during his autopsy to the rifle used by Robinson. The rifle was recovered by the police from a location near Utah Valley University, where Kirk was shot during a speech.

Per the report, Tyler Robinson's attorneys now plan to use the testimony of the ATF firearm analyst as evidence to argue that Robinson was not behind the shooting on September 10, 2025.

Also read: Fact check: Did Erika Kirk really ask Elon Musk to remove Druski's viral skit from X?

Candace Owens Reacts Bullet Status Update Candace Owens, who has been one of the vocal propagators of the claim that Tyler Robinson was not behind Charlie Kirk's death, has reacted to the new development in the bullet. In an X post, he hit out at commentators who have questioned her claims that Israeli donors and Erika Kirk were involved in the killing of Charlie Kirk.

"Where are all my neocons who have been “overwhelmed” by the non existent evidence against Tyler Robinson?" Owens wrote. “You should all be ashamed of yourselves. Hope the money was worth your soul.”