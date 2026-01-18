Tyler Robinson ate at restaurant hours after killing Charlie Kirk, eatery owner shares new details, ‘He didn’t really…’

A Utah restaurant owner says Tyler Robinson, the man accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk, stopped for a late-night meal just hours after the fatal shooting. The account is a significant to track Robinson’s alleged movements in the immediate aftermath of the killing. A police mugshot shows Tyler Robinson, the suspect in the fatal shooting of US conservative commentator Charlie Kirk during an event at Utah Valley University, in Orem, Utah. (via REUTERS)

According to the restaurateur, Robinson dined at a small, family-run steakhouse in Panguitch, roughly three hours south of the Utah Valley University campus where Kirk was shot on September 10.

The owner said the 22-year-old arrived alone, sat at the counter and appeared focused on eating quickly before leaving.

What did Tyler Robinson order? The business owner, who requested anonymity, told Fox News that Robinson did not draw attention during his visit. A server later described him as quiet and withdrawn, behavior the owner said was unusual for counter seating.

“Most people who sit at the counter want to talk,” the restaurateur told the outlet. “But he didn’t really want to engage, he just wanted to eat and get out.”

Also Read: Where is Lance Twiggs now? Relative drops major update on Charlie Kirk suspect's roommate

According to the owner, Robinson ordered a medium-rare sirloin steak, along with vegetables and a baked potato.

Nothing about the interaction initially raised alarms, he said.

FBI contacted after suspect images released The visit only became significant the following day, when the FBI released images of the suspected gunman. The owner said staff members immediately believed they recognized Robinson from the photos and contacted federal authorities.

Federal agents later interviewed the restaurateur and two servers. However, the owner said technical issues prevented him from providing security footage or the full credit card details used to pay for the meal. Investigators were given only the last four digits of the card, he added.

Also Read: ‘Shy, goofy, smart’: Neighbours recall Tyler Robinson, the suspect in Charlie Kirk assassination

“That was the last I’ve heard of it,” the owner said, noting he was unsure whether the information helped confirm Robinson’s movements. He mentioned that his staff cooperated fully and did not want continued attention.

Charlie Kirk, 31, founder of Turning Point USA and a married father of two, was shot and killed while speaking to a large crowd at Utah Valley University during his American Comeback Tour. Robinson was arrested two days later following a large-scale manhunt.

He faces seven felony charges, including aggravated murder, obstruction of justice and witness tampering. Robinson remains in custody pending trial and could face death by firing squad if convicted, the New York Post reported.