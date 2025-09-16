The FBI has said that it believes Tyler Robinson, accused of assassinating Charlie Kirk, may have been “aided and abetted’’ by an “extended network.” The FBI alluded to “multiple warning signs” the suspect gave in the days leading up to the Turning Point USA founder’s assassination. Charlie Kirk's murder ‘part of a larger effort’? FBI probing groups that may have 'aided and abetted’ Tyler Robinson(Utah Department of Public Safety/Handout via REUTERS REUTERS/Cheney Orr, )

Kirk, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Robinson on September 10 during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem, per a statement from Utah Valley University (UVU).

Groups under the scanner

The New York Post previously reported that authorities were already trying to determine if pro-trans online groups, sexualized animal-obsessed “furries” and others connected with the suspect had any prior knowledge of his plans. Among the groups are communities on the online gaming platform Steam, and Armed Queers SLC, which reportedly took down its Instagram page after Kirk’s assassination.

However, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino has now revealed that feds are now probing even more people, trying to determine if anyone in the crowd, including the TikToker who was asking Kirk a question at the moment he was shot, had any advance knowledge about Robinson’s plot.

Bongino told Fox News’ ‘America’s Newsroom’ host Bill Hemmer that his G-men are “looking into” whether Kirk’s murder was “part of a larger effort.” They are trying to determine if anyone involved provided even financial help, or whether “someone who knew the specifics of it” failed to report it. “We’ll also be dropping a lot of paper, a lot of subpoenas out there, to take a look to see if there was any extended network,” Bongino said.

Bongino was asked if there was any possible connection between the timing of the shooting and Kirk answering an audience member’s question about mass shootings committed by trans people. “We’re investigating that,” Bongino replied. “I don’t want to say conclusively right now if there was a connection or not. It’s not terribly uncommon for [Kirk] to get questions like that. However, we are looking into that.”

Hemmer also asked Bongino about a conversation between Robinson and an unidentified relative at a recent family gathering where they both discussed their hatred for Kirk. Bongino said that “there appear to have been multiple warning signs” about Robinson going off the deep end. “You just laid out some of them. There were people in his network, friends and family who had stated that he had become more political,” he added.

A relative of Robinson’s roommate, Lance Twiggs, has said that the suspect’s politics may have been influenced by Twiggs. Twiggs and Robinson are believed to be in a relationship.

“I think Tyler got a whole lot worse in the year they have been dating. They are big gamers, and obviously they have that group that influences them as well as others. But my gut tells me [the roommate] did more of the influencing,” the relative told Fox Digital.