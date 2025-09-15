Tyler Robinson's ‘furry’ fixation: Charlie Kirk assassin visited bizarre website featuring disturbing sexualized images

Tyler Robinson, accused of assassinating Charlie Kirk, may have had a fixation on furries, the New York Post reported. He appeared to have an account on a website featuring bizarre sexualized images. Tyler Robinson's ‘furry’ fixation: Charlie Kirk assassin visited bizarre website(Utah Department of Public Safety/Handout via REUTERS)

Meanwhile, the high-powered rifle round that killed the 31-year-old Turning Point USA founder featured a meme that is often used in pro-transgender sex and furry subcultures of the internet. “Notices bulge OwO what’s this?” was engraved on the side of the spent casing from the fatal shot. It was recovered from a wooded area near the Utah Valley University campus, where Kirk was speaking when he was shot on September 10.

Tyler Robinson’s ‘furry’ fixation

An account on the website FurAffinity.net features a name matching one that Robinson used on his gaming and online accounts, friends told the Daily Mail. The website has sexualized images of cartoon animal characters.

The phrase “Notices bulge OwO what’s this?” comes from an old “copypasta” meme which is a block of text meant to be copied and spread, and which first appeared on January 6, 2013, on DeviantArt, according to KnowYourMeme.com. In June 2015, the sites Imgur and Tumblr had an image uploaded to them, showing two men roleplaying a sex scene online using the phrase. The men seemed to be part of the “furry” subculture, centering on a kind of sexual interest in anthropomorphic animal characters.

“OwO” is an emoticon of a cute face, the Os being the eyes and the w being the mouth or the nose. It can either be used to flirt, or to troll others in a sardonic way.

“Notices bulge,” on the other hand, is a reference to male sex organs. It is frequently used in furry and trans circles.

A recent survey by Furscience revealed that the percentage of self-described furries who identify as trans happens to be 25 times higher than in the general US adult population. A further 22%, on the other hand, either identify as non-binary, genderqueer or genderfluid, according to the survey.