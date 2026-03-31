Fact check: Did Erika Kirk really ask Elon Musk to remove Druski's viral skit from X?

A viral claim has been making rounds online suggesting that Erika Kirk, CEO of Turning Point USA has asked Elon Musk to take down comedian Drew "Druski" Desbordes' satirical video from X. Fake posts and an AI mistake fueled viral confusion linking Erika Kirk and Elon Musk to Druski’s video, (REUTERS)

What the viral posts claim? According to screenshots posted by a user on X, Kirk allegedly reached out to Musk directly, writing: "@elonmusk take this down. I am not exaggerating when I say this man has now racked up over 150 million views humiliating me, mocking me, and turning me into a global joke while your platform just lets it spread. This is disgusting, defamatory, and degrading. Remove it!"

The viral posts then claim Musk fired back with a response defending free speech on his platform: "The video has 150M views because people want to watch it. X supports free speech, comedy, parody, and content people choose to engage with. We are not removing lawful content just because it offends someone. That is not how this platform works."

It is a compelling back-and-forth. The problem is that none of it actually happened. Erika Kirk did not ask for the video to be taken down, and Elon Musk did not post any such reply.