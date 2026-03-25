Candace Owens slams Alexis Wilkins for theory on Tucker Carlson, Joe Kent amid Charlie Kirk row; ‘clinical retard’
Conservative podcaster Candace Owens slammed FBI director Kash Patel's girlfriend Alexis Wilkins who posted theories aimed at Tucker Carlson, Joe Kent.
Conservative podcaster Candace Owens slammed FBI director Kash Patel's girlfriend Alexis Wilkins as she posted a series of conspiracy theories on X. Wilkins, who's a country singer, and was accused of being a Mossad ‘honeypot’ referred to her situation as well. She sought to take aim at the likes of Joe Kent, Former Director of the United States National Counterterrorism Center, who resigned from the Donald Trump administration over the Iran war.
Others in Wilkins' crosshairs was former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, and Owens herself. Wilkins' rant came amid Kent challenging the theory that Tyler Robinson shot and killed Charlie Kirk in September 2025 at the Utah Valley University. He's expressed willingness to testify in Robinson's trial as well.
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This has resounded with many vocal conservative voices like those of Owens, Carlson, and even Megyn Kelly, who have hinted at Kirk's death being part of something larger.
Now, Wilkins on her rant attacked such conspiracies.
What Alexis Wilkins said on X
Wilkins began her massive thread saying “A foreign-linked influence network has been running coordinated operations against the Trump administration for 22 months.”
Speaking about the allegations of being a Mossad ‘honeypot’ that were levelled against her, Wilkins spoke about Kirk's killing and what happened in the aftermath, right up to Kent's recent resignation.
“March 17, 2026. Joe Kent resigns as NCTC Director. That same day Catholics for Catholics — a Flynn associated organization — announces Kent at their Washington gala. Within 24 hours: Tucker Carlson interview. Within 72 hours: Kent on stage with Flynn and Candace Owens at the Waldorf Astoria,” she added.
“I believe in the Conservative movement, I voted for President Trump's agenda, and I refuse to see it fractured for the benefit of our adversaries,” she said in conclusion.
Candace Owens launches scathing attack
Owens, in reply, launched a scathing attack on Wilkins.
“My conclusion is that you are a clinical retard,” she wrote from her X account on the thread by the FBI chief's girlfriend. Owens continued admonishing Wilkins, “…if you spent this much of your personal time to produce something that is this completely and utterly false.”
“I would say, ‘stick to country music’ but you kinda suck at that too,” Owens wrote in a parting shot.
Owens replied to another person in the comment section, taking a subtle dig at Wilkins' theory and said “Looks like you’re joining my *checks notes* Catholic-Russian (so maybe actually also Eastern Orthodox?) Twitter, militant unit of online post-Charlie Kirk assassination influencer orbit that doesn’t want you to join the military but also is being run by General Michael Flynn.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More