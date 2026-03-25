Candace Owens slams Alexis Wilkins for theory on Tucker Carlson, Joe Kent amid Charlie Kirk row; ‘clinical retard’

Conservative podcaster Candace Owens slammed FBI director Kash Patel's girlfriend Alexis Wilkins as she posted a series of conspiracy theories on X. Wilkins, who's a country singer, and was accused of being a Mossad ‘honeypot’ referred to her situation as well. She sought to take aim at the likes of Joe Kent, Former Director of the United States National Counterterrorism Center, who resigned from the Donald Trump administration over the Iran war. Candace Owens slammed Alexis Wilkins over her X posts. (X/@GeneralMCNews)

Others in Wilkins' crosshairs was former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, and Owens herself. Wilkins' rant came amid Kent challenging the theory that Tyler Robinson shot and killed Charlie Kirk in September 2025 at the Utah Valley University. He's expressed willingness to testify in Robinson's trial as well.

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This has resounded with many vocal conservative voices like those of Owens, Carlson, and even Megyn Kelly, who have hinted at Kirk's death being part of something larger.

Now, Wilkins on her rant attacked such conspiracies.

What Alexis Wilkins said on X Wilkins began her massive thread saying “A foreign-linked influence network has been running coordinated operations against the Trump administration for 22 months.”

Speaking about the allegations of being a Mossad ‘honeypot’ that were levelled against her, Wilkins spoke about Kirk's killing and what happened in the aftermath, right up to Kent's recent resignation.

“March 17, 2026. Joe Kent resigns as NCTC Director. That same day Catholics for Catholics — a Flynn associated organization — announces Kent at their Washington gala. Within 24 hours: Tucker Carlson interview. Within 72 hours: Kent on stage with Flynn and Candace Owens at the Waldorf Astoria,” she added.

“I believe in the Conservative movement, I voted for President Trump's agenda, and I refuse to see it fractured for the benefit of our adversaries,” she said in conclusion.