Candace Owens' husband had 'black eye'? Alleged George Farmer photos spark buzz

The photo was from the Catholics for Catholics conference, where Owens already sparked a row with many saying she referenced herself more times than God during her speech.

A photo of Candace Owens was shared online, with many alleging that the person behind her was husband, George Farmer , and that he had a black eye.

It came after there was already a discussion over Owens breaking her foot, which prompted a response from the conservative podcaster.

Candace Owens' husband seen with ‘black eye’? Several profiles on X questioned the alleged black eye of the person who they claimed was Owens' husband, George Farmer. “Candace Owens has a broken foot her husband has a black eye,” one person commented.

Another added, “So Candace Owens injures her foot and George Farmer has a black eye. What's going on here? Just asking questions.”

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Yet another said “Candace Owens claims that she broke her foot on Friday the 13th. She was seen in a boot with a knee scooter at the Catholics for Catholics event she spoke at Thursday. However people also noticed that her husband was there as well and seemed to be hiding from cameras.”

They added “Why? People are speculating that George Farmer was sporting a Black Eye during the event. You can see him in the background of this photo trying to duck the camera as Candace practically jumps out of her boot to take a pic with a fan that made her feel important. So if Candace has a broken foot…And George has a black eye…”. Questions were also raised about their marriage as a result.