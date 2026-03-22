Candace Owens' husband had 'black eye'? Alleged George Farmer photos spark buzz
A photo of Candace Owens was shared online, with many alleging that the person behind her was husband, George Farmer, and that he had a black eye.
A photo of Candace Owens was shared online, with many alleging that the person behind her was husband, George Farmer, and that he had a black eye.
The photo was from the Catholics for Catholics conference, where Owens already sparked a row with many saying she referenced herself more times than God during her speech.
It came after there was already a discussion over Owens breaking her foot, which prompted a response from the conservative podcaster.
Candace Owens' husband seen with ‘black eye’?
Several profiles on X questioned the alleged black eye of the person who they claimed was Owens' husband, George Farmer. “Candace Owens has a broken foot her husband has a black eye,” one person commented.
Another added, “So Candace Owens injures her foot and George Farmer has a black eye. What's going on here? Just asking questions.”
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Yet another said “Candace Owens claims that she broke her foot on Friday the 13th. She was seen in a boot with a knee scooter at the Catholics for Catholics event she spoke at Thursday. However people also noticed that her husband was there as well and seemed to be hiding from cameras.”
They added “Why? People are speculating that George Farmer was sporting a Black Eye during the event. You can see him in the background of this photo trying to duck the camera as Candace practically jumps out of her boot to take a pic with a fan that made her feel important. So if Candace has a broken foot…And George has a black eye…”. Questions were also raised about their marriage as a result.
Yet another person added “Holy smokes. George Farmer was spotted at the fake Catholic event in DC seemingly trying to hide his face from view,” casting doubts on their marriage.
However, it remains unclear if the person behind Owens is Farmer. The person had a cap on, but people speculated it was Farmer. There is also no indication that Farmer suffered a black eye.
Candace Owens broken foot
The photo, alleging to show Farmer, is not the only thing that went viral. Owens' wearing a ‘boot’ sparked speculations that she might have hurt her foot.
“A Candace Owens fan sent me this photo of her yesterday at the airport using a walk assist scooter while appearing to be wearing a boot,” a person wrote, sharing a photo.
Another shared a photo of a closeup of her foot and wrote “How exactly did Candace Owens break her leg? Who was responsible? When did it happen? And how did her husband have no idea, if he did know, why stay silent? Why keep it under wraps at all? Who is she protecting?”.
The buzz around Owens grew so loud that she clarified that she'd broken her foot, while speaking at the event, and even put out a post on X saying “It is so weird that me breaking my foot is trending. Why is that news? Get outside, guys.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More