Jeffrey Epstein teeth: Palm Beach Pete ‘photo’ fuels rumors he's alive; Florida man reveals real name amid buzz

“Palm Beach Pete is Jeffrey Epstein, 100% proof,” one person wrote, sharing photos. The images are close-ups of two faces. The person has claimed that the image on the left is of Epstein's teeth and that on the right is Pete's.

However, since then, Pete has come out and clarified he's not Epstein. The disgraced financier died in August 2019, and his death was ruled a suicide. Nonetheless, speculations have persisted, and now alleged photos of Palm Beach Pete and Epstein's teeth side by side have fueled the buzz further.

Palm Beach Pete, a man from Florida , went viral for appearing to look like Jeffrey Epstein . A video of him in a car was widely shared on social media, where Pete appeared similar to the late convicted child sex offender. The clip sparked speculations about Epstein being alive.

Yet another commented that their ‘smile lines’ were also similar. “Same smile lines. Same teeth pattern. Same build.”

Others pushed this theory further with one person saying “Kind of strange how they have the exact same teeth,..”.

One person exclaimed “Palm Beach Pete and Jeffrey Epstein HAVE MATCHING TEETH!,” as the photos continued to spread further.

Also Read | 'I am not Jeffrey Epstein': Florida man reacts after lookalike video goes viral

However, Palm Beach Pete has issued further and repeated clarifications that he's not Epstein. Grok too fact checked the claims made on X, from unverified profiles, saying "That's a viral side-by-side photo comparison (nose, mouth, teeth numbered for "proof") claiming "Palm Beach Pete"—a Florida man filmed driving on I-95—is secretly Jeffrey Epstein alive. Pete has responded directly on video/Instagram (not.epstein): "I'm not Jeffrey Epstein. He's dead. I'm just Palm Beach Pete going to play tennis and have lunch." It's a strong lookalike fueling conspiracy memes, but confirmed separate guy. Epstein died 2019."

Palm Beach Pete real name Amid the buzz over alleged similarities between Palm Beach Pete and Epstein, many have wondered as to what his real name is. While the Florida man has not revealed his full name, he shared in one of the videos that he was ‘Peter’ from Palm Beach.

Pete shared that his similarity with Epstein had made him go viral before as well. He also shared that he had met Epstein at a party. As per TMZ, he said "I went to a couple of parties and Epstein was there at a party and he was kind of creepy…I never really encountered him and had a conversation with him. I just saw him at a party.”