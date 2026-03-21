Palm Beach Pete: 5 things about viral Jeffrey Epstein lookalike in Florida amid shocking confession; ‘saw him at party’
A video from Florida had gone viral showing a man who looked uncannily like Jeffrey Epstein, and the individual has now been identified as Palm Beach Pete.
A video from Florida had gone viral some time back, showing a man who looked uncannily like Jeffrey Epstein. Given the many speculations around the late convicted child sex offender, people took a lot of interest in the clip. There were also unfounded claims about Epstein being alive. Now, the man seen in the video has been identified as Palm Beach Pete.
He released a clip on his own Instagram account and wrote “I am not Jeffery Epstein i am Pete.” In a follow-up video, he added “Hello it’s Palm Beach Pete just wanted to thank everybody for the support and good vibes… I’m not Jeffrey Epstein.”
Notably, Epstein has been in focus again as the Justice Department released the final tranche of files linked to the disgraced financier. Several notable people like President Donald Trump and former president Bill Clinton's names were mentioned there.
Also Read | Epstein death conspiracy: Full contents of EFTA00133623 document in Epstein files, as dead body, autopsy photos surface
Epstein himself was found dead in his jail cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City in August 2019. While authorities ruled it a suicide, many people have raised questions about the night of his death.
Amidst interest in Epstein's lookalike, here's all you need to know about Palm Beach Pete.
Palm Beach Pete: 5 things to know
- Palm Beach Pete is also known as Peter. After the video on I-95, he wrote “I’m just Palm Beach Pete gonna play some tennis today, going into town, have lunch.”
- As per reports he is a former Division 1 tennis player and a gold medalist who was surprised at all the attention channeled towards him. Peter also appeared on The Nicky Gordo Show and said “I’m minding my own business driving down to a place in town and the next thing you know, hundreds of millions of views.”
- Pete also spoke to TMZ and confirmed that he had lived and worked in New York City for some time. He told the publication that he was on The Real Housewives of New York City. “Sonia Morgan gave me a kiss hello. A Generation Z was watching it during COVID, posted it on TikTok with the banner, Why is Sonia Morgan kissing Jeffrey Epstein? That went viral,” he recalled.
- Pete also has kids and goes to hockey games. “I was at a hockey game with my, with my kids, and I'm leaving the hockey game, and a guy has an Instagram account…and he filmed me, and there was a banner that said Jeffrey Epstein rising from the grave that, that went viral,” he told TMZ.
- Pete noted he was retired now and had earlier worked in commercial real estate. “I love to play tennis. I'm very social. I'm not gonna change,” Pete added.
Palm Beach Pete also made a shocking confession about attending a party where Epstein was present. “I went to a couple of parties and Epstein was there at a party and he was kind of creepy,” Pete said as per TMZ, and added “I never really encountered him and had a conversation with him. I just saw him at a party.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More