Palm Beach Pete: 5 things about viral Jeffrey Epstein lookalike in Florida amid shocking confession; ‘saw him at party’

He released a clip on his own Instagram account and wrote “I am not Jeffery Epstein i am Pete.” In a follow-up video, he added “Hello it’s Palm Beach Pete just wanted to thank everybody for the support and good vibes… I’m not Jeffrey Epstein.”

A video from Florida had gone viral some time back, showing a man who looked uncannily like Jeffrey Epstein . Given the many speculations around the late convicted child sex offender, people took a lot of interest in the clip. There were also unfounded claims about Epstein being alive . Now, the man seen in the video has been identified as Palm Beach Pete.

Notably, Epstein has been in focus again as the Justice Department released the final tranche of files linked to the disgraced financier. Several notable people like President Donald Trump and former president Bill Clinton's names were mentioned there.

Also Read | Epstein death conspiracy: Full contents of EFTA00133623 document in Epstein files, as dead body, autopsy photos surface

Epstein himself was found dead in his jail cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City in August 2019. While authorities ruled it a suicide, many people have raised questions about the night of his death.

Amidst interest in Epstein's lookalike, here's all you need to know about Palm Beach Pete.