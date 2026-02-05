Epstein death conspiracy: Full contents of EFTA00133623 document in Epstein files, as dead body, autopsy photos surface

A conspiracy theory that Jeffrey Epstein is not dead has gained more steam after a document catalogued as EFTA00133623 was found in the Justice Department database. They made the latest tranche of files on the late convicted child sex offender public on Friday. Peter Mandelson sits with late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as he blows out the candles on a cake. (REUTERS)

Following heightened interest in Epstein and his activities, a conspiracy theory began to do the rounds on social media that he was not dead, but had only faked it, and was very well alive. There was no proof provided to substantiate this theory. Epstein was found dead in his jail cell in August 2019, with authorities ruling it a suicide.

Now, this document's emergence has led many to double down on the bizarre claim of Epstein being alive. One person shared their reaction on X to the contents of the document. “POV : you are reading Epstein files thinking he is dead and suddenly EFTA00133623 came,” the individual wrote.

What does the document EFTA00133623 say? The contents of the document were turned over after a subpoena, it notes. It appears to be a comment on a 4Chan post.

Also Read | Jeffrey Epstein ate babies? Bizarre cannibalism claim rises amid Gabriela Rico Jiménez's video; ‘Roseann Barr was right’ “Not saying anything after this pls do not try to dox me but last night after 0415 count they took him medical in a wheelchair front cuffed but not 1 triage nurse says they spoke to him. Next thing we know a trip van shows up? We do not do releases on the weekends unless a judge orders it. Next thing we know, heS#039;s put in a single man cell and hangs himself? Heres the thing, the trip van did NOT sign in and we did not record the plate number and a guy in a green dress military outfit was in the back of the van according to the tower guy who let him thru the gate. You guys i am shaking right now but i think they switched him out," the document reads.

The comment seeks to cast doubt about the narrative in the final moments leading up to Epstein's death. This has given conspiracy theorists more ammo to speculate on whether Epstein might be alive.

Jeffrey Epstein autopsy, dead body photos Amid this buzz, photos of Epstein's dead body, and from the time of his autopsy have surfaced. Internet sleuths have tried to find clues to support their theory of him being alive or dead.

“Epstein is not dead. Where is his tattoo on his dead body??,” one person wrote.