Is Epstein dead or alive? Bizarre theories surface after new files released; 'out somewhere chilling'

Bizarre theories have surfaced about Jeffrey Epstein's death after the new batch of files were released. The Justice Department made the final tranche public this Friday. Epstein had died by hanging in his New York jail cell in August 2019 and it was ruled a suicide. However, this did not hinder the many conspiracy theories that had already sprung up about Epstein ‘not killing’ himself. The Justice Department has released the final tranche of files related to Jeffrey Epstein. (X/@Cool_Ustaz)

Now, the theories have gone a step further to suggest that he might even be alive. Photos of Epstein have also been shared to put the point across. To be sure, these claims come from unverified profiles and whatever theories have been put forth, have not been substantiated to lend any credibility to said claims.

“If Jeffrey Epstein is dead and Ghislaine Maxwell is not then Epstein is not dead , ghislaine knows as much as him so why is she alive ? Why are they not asking her questions ? Epstein is out somewhere chilling rn probably,” one person remarked on X.

Also Read | Jeffrey Epstein ate babies? Bizarre cannibalism claim rises amid Gabriela Rico Jiménez's video; ‘Roseann Barr was right’ Another commented, “Of course he's alive. Do you think that narcissist would k*ll himself?.” Yet another remarked, "An email found in the Epstein Files backs up the theory that Epstein is alive and his "suicide" was a grand deception."

The document details a conversation with Epstein where he says biology is ‘deception’.