Is Epstein dead or alive? Bizarre theories surface after new files released; 'out somewhere chilling'
Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his cell in August 2019 and it was ruled a suicide, but there were conspiracy theories alleging that he didn't kill himself.
Bizarre theories have surfaced about Jeffrey Epstein's death after the new batch of files were released. The Justice Department made the final tranche public this Friday. Epstein had died by hanging in his New York jail cell in August 2019 and it was ruled a suicide. However, this did not hinder the many conspiracy theories that had already sprung up about Epstein ‘not killing’ himself.
Now, the theories have gone a step further to suggest that he might even be alive. Photos of Epstein have also been shared to put the point across. To be sure, these claims come from unverified profiles and whatever theories have been put forth, have not been substantiated to lend any credibility to said claims.
“If Jeffrey Epstein is dead and Ghislaine Maxwell is not then Epstein is not dead , ghislaine knows as much as him so why is she alive ? Why are they not asking her questions ? Epstein is out somewhere chilling rn probably,” one person remarked on X.
Another commented, “Of course he's alive. Do you think that narcissist would k*ll himself?.” Yet another remarked, "An email found in the Epstein Files backs up the theory that Epstein is alive and his "suicide" was a grand deception."
The document details a conversation with Epstein where he says biology is ‘deception’.
Mention of his autopsy photos was also made. “The DOJ investigation report in 2023—Deep Dives into Epstein Death- jail cell- mental state- autopsy photos. Epstein had sleep apnea and his machine was also found in his cell, in perfect condition. His Brother Mark said the cord that would have been easier to use to hang himself than a sheets,” a person wrote.
Some shared photos to make their point. “That’s not Jeffrey on the autopsy table…They switched him with a similar body! Look at the shape of the nose and ears—they’re different! That’s definitely not the same person. He could still be alive.”
Another profile sharing alleged autopsy photos wrote “Hyoid bone fractures occur in as little as 8% of cases like his. Seeing it this bad, especially in a room that is only 8-9 feet in ceiling height, makes it fair to ask if the entire story is a lie.”
A drone photo, allegedly from after Epstein's suicide claims to show the financier, and has sparked further buzz. HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of these images.
Fact-checking Jeffrey Epstein claims
Despite unverified amplifying the claim on X, there is no evidence to support Epstein is alive. Grok fact-checked this saying “Officially, Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide on August 10, 2019, as ruled by the New York City medical examiner and confirmed by DOJ investigations, including a 2025 report. Autopsy showed neck fractures consistent with hanging. Conspiracy theories claim murder or faked death due to jail lapses and his connections, but no evidence supports them. Public skepticism remains high.”
“Epstein's remains are in an unmarked crypt at IJ Morris at Star of David Cemetery in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, next to his parents. His brother arranged it after cremation,” Grok added, sharing information on where Epstein is buried.
