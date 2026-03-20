'I am not Jeffrey Epstein': Florida man reacts after lookalike video goes viral
The Florida man said he was unaware he had been filmed and only realised what had happened after his phone was flooded with notifications.
A Florida man has reacted after a viral video of him triggered a wave of speculation online, with social media users claiming he resembled disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.
The clip shows a man cruising in a convertible with the top down, wearing a backwards cap. As he drives, a voice from another vehicle is heard saying, “Epstein is alive".
The clip quickly went viral online, with viewers dissecting the man’s appearance and drawing comparisons to the disgraced financier who died in 2019 while awaiting trial in a New York jail.
(Also Read: Jeffrey Epstein ‘LOVED’ Pakistani shalwar kurta, told he could wear them 'at Indian parties too')
Florida man speaks out
Amid the growing buzz, the man in the video has now come forward to address the claims, identifying himself as a Florida resident known as “Palm Beach Pete”. In a video shared on X, he said he was unaware he had been filmed and only realised what had happened after his phone was flooded with notifications.
“Hey everybody, this is Palm Beach Pete. And my video went viral because some dude randomly filmed me while I was driving on I-95, unbeknownst to me. And the next thing I know, I’m a viral sensation. I had my phone down for about four hours and didn’t know my phone was blowing up with all these comments from that video. So, it got a lot of traction. It’s pretty crazy. Thanks,” he said.
He also directly shut down the rumours when asked if he was Epstein. “I’m not Jeffrey Epstein. I’m Palm Beach Pete,” he added.
(Also Read: ‘I was mistaken’: LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman admits he met Jeffrey Epstein after 2015 despite earlier claims)
Social media reactions
However, despite the clarification, the video continues to gain traction, with users divided over what they were seeing.
Several users pointed to what they described as a striking resemblance. “He looks exactly him,” one user wrote. Others questioned whether the video itself was manipulated, with one comment reading, “People are saying this is AI??”
Some remained sceptical of the man’s explanation. “That’s him but I don’t have enough evidence to prove it,” a user said, while another joked, “Palm Beach Pete? That sounds like a real name.”
Epstein, who faced allegations of running a sex trafficking network involving underage girls, died in custody in 2019. Authorities ruled his death a suicide. Even so, unverified claims about him being alive have continued to surface online. However, there is no credible evidence to support such claims.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More