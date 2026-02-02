Jeffrey Epstein ‘LOVED’ Pakistani shalwar kurta, told he could wear them 'at Indian parties too'

The Department of Justice published over 3 million additional pages of Epstein Files and the records reveal a sprawling web of connections, detailing how the convicted sex offender embedded himself in the lives of people from nearly every walk of life. Among them is communication, which refers to the traditional attire of the Shalwar-Kurta. An email in the recently published file dump shows Jeffrey Epstein expressing his admiration for the attire. The Department of Justice recently published over 3 million additional pages of the Epstein Files. (X/@tom777kruise)

In an email, Epstein said he loved the outfit and asked, “What is the name of the pants?” The reply he received read, “The pants is called Shalwar and the shirt is called Kurtz:. It can be worn at Indian parties too.” The former financier responded, “I would like to pay and buy 5 more, in a bit larger shirt size.”

Also Read: Norway diplomat Terje Rød-Larsen’s derogatory remark on 'Indian and snake' revealed in Epstein files About the latest Epstein file dump: According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), “more than 2,000 videos and 180,000 images” are included in the additional publication.

Where were the documents collected from? The agency clarified, “These files were collected from five primary sources including the Florida and New York cases against Epstein, the New York case against Maxwell, the New York cases investigating Epstein’s death, the Florida case investigating a former butler of Epstein, Multiple FBI investigations, and the Office of Inspector General investigation into Epstein’s death.”

Did Jeffrey Epstein have Indian victims? The documents by the DOJ suggest there was at least one Indian victim. One of the emails sent to Epstein by American attorney Brittany Henderson mentions a woman currently in India; her name has been redacted in the published document to protect her identity.