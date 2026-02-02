Norway diplomat Terje Rød-Larsen’s derogatory remark on 'Indian and snake' revealed in Epstein files

The Department of Justice (DOJ) recently released three million pages of the files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Among them is an email apparently from Norwegian diplomat Terje Rød-Larsen that contains a derogatory remark about Indians. The file suggests that Rød-Larsen made an offensive remark about Indians to Jeffrey Epstein after the former financier forwarded him an email by an Indian politician. The Justice Department released a fresh batch of files linked to Jeffrey Epstein. (X/@Grouse_Beater)

The document claims that Rød-Larsen wrote, “Have you heard the saying: when you meet an Indian and a snake, kill the Indian first!” in his response to an email to Jeffrey Epstein, dated December 25, 2015.

The document claims that Rød-Larsen wrote, "Have you heard the saying: when you meet an Indian and a snake, kill the Indian first!" in his response to an email to Jeffrey Epstein, dated December 25, 2015.

Who is Terje Rød-Larsen? The Norwegian diplomat Terje Rød-Larsen was president of the prestigious International Peace Institute and resigned in 2020 after he was linked to Jeffrey Epstein. The politician was also a former United Nations envoy.

Social media is outraged: The email triggered a massive backlash on social media. An individual wrote, “This is too f**ked up.” Another tweeted, “They hate Indians, all of them.”

A look at Jeffrey Epstein investigation: Jeffrey Epstein was a financier who was known for his international connections. The investigations against him first began in 2005 after the family of a minor accused that she was molested at his mansion. In 2006, the authorities charged him with multiple counts of unlawful sex with a minor and the case was sent to a grand jury, who indicted him on a single count of soliciting prostitution.

Federal prosecutors prepared an indictment against Epstein in 2007. In 2008, he pleaded guilty to "one count of soliciting prostitution and one count of soliciting prostitution from someone under the age of 18" and was sentenced to 18 months in jail but released in 2009. For the next decade, several of his victims came forward and filed lawsuits against him.

In 2018, a news report again renewed the public's interest in Epstein, and in 2019, he was arrested on federal sex trafficking charges. In 2019, Epstein was found dead in his cell at a federal jail in New York City. His death was ruled a suicide.