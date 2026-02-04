‘I was mistaken’: LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman admits he met Jeffrey Epstein after 2015 despite earlier claims

In 2019, LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman told news outlet Axios that his last interaction with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein took place in 2015. He has now gone back on this claim, admitting that he met Epstein at least six times after that. At least three of those meetings were in-person. Reid Hoffman (R) has backtracked on his earlier claims about meeting Jeffrey Epstein (L)

Hoffman has maintained that all his meetings with Epstein were in connection with fundraising efforts for the MIT Media Lab.

Reid Hoffman’s clarification In a post shared on the social media platform X this morning, Hoffman said he “regrets” his association with Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier who ran a sex trafficking ring targeting underage girls.

“I only knew Jeffrey Epstein because of a fundraising relationship with MIT, which I very much regret,” Hoffman said. (Also read: Jeffrey Epstein files hint at an Indian woman among his sex abuse victims. What new email releases show)

Hoffman’s last meeting with Epstein In a 2019 interview with Axios, the LinkedIn co-founder said that he last met Epstein in 2015 at the request of Joi Ito, the former director of MIT Media Lab.

Hoffman has now admitted that he met Epstein several times after that — including in 2018, just a year before his interview with Axios. Epstein died in prison while awaiting trial in 2019. Authorities ruled his death a suicide.

Hoffman said he checked his calendar entries and realised that he had met Epstein at least six times after 2015.

“In 2019 I told Axios the last meeting I had with him was in 2015 but I was mistaken, as according to calendar entries I have become aware there were additional fundraising meetings in 2016 and 2018. These meetings were all coordinated by Joi Ito, then director of the MIT Media Lab,” he said on X.