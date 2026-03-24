Joe Kent 'leak' row: Candace Owens responds with explosive Andrew Kolvet allegations

The row over the texts of former TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk, allegedly leaked by Trump's recently removed counterterrorism boss Joe Kent, escalated on Monday as Candace Owens made a series of explosive new allegations. Charlie Kirk (L), Candace Owens and Joe Kent (R). (File Photos)

The texts were leaked by Andrew Kolvet, the producer of The Charlie Kirk Show, to Joe Kent, who allegedly leaked them to Candace Owens. Owens claimed in her show that Kent did not leak texts to her that helped her target, Erika Kirk.

The texts first surfaced a few months after Charlie Kirk's death, contained the TPUSA founder admitting in a group chat that he was under pressure from an Israeli donor.

The controversy has erupted again after Joe Kent provided more details around the leaked texts, after his resignation as the counterterrorism chief. Kent stepped down amid disagreement with the Trump over the war in Iran. Kent alleges that Israel "dragged" the US into striking Iran.

The row over the leaked texts escalated on Monday after Candace Owens purportedly revealed more details from the TPUSA group chats. She claimed that Andrew Kolvet was secretly on a plane while Charlie Kirk was assassinated.

Also read: Did Joe Rogan say Erika Kirk is in a new relationship? Fact checking viral clip from podcast

She claimed that group chat showed Kolvet disappeared for two hours on the day of Charlie Kirk's assassination and blamed it on messages "just loading."

Kolvet has stated that he flew to Provo, Utah from Santa Barbara, California, with his wife. as soon as he heard about Charlie Kirk's assassination and hugged Erika Kirk on the tarmac. Based on his absence from the group chat around the time of the "tarmac hug" with Erika Kirk, Owens claimed that it contradicts Kolvet's claim about going to Provo from Santa Clara. She claimed Kolvet flew to Provo on the same plane as Charlie Kirk.

Also read: Candace Owens shares new Charlie Kirk shooting video; slammed amid warning to ‘enemies’: ‘Utterly shameless'

Joe Kent Under Investigation Over Leak Row CBS news reported, citing sources in the Trump administration, that Joe Kent is being investigated by the FBI over an alleged leak of a classified investigation. The report noted that the probe started before his departure as the National Counterterrorism Center director.

The details about the investigation are unclear, as of now, as the FBI has not officially revealed any information on the case. The sources quoted said that the case is being investigated by the FBI's counterterrorism division.

Many social media accounts claimed that Kent leaked classified information to Candace Owens, but there are no reports to confirm the same.