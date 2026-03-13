Candace Owens shares new Charlie Kirk shooting video; slammed amid warning to ‘enemies’: ‘Utterly shameless'
Candace Owens has shared many conspiracy theories in the wake of TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk's killing and today shared a new clip of the moment he was shot.
Conservative podcaster Candace Owens on Thursday shared a new clip from the day Charlie Kirk was assassinated. The Turning Point USA founder was fatally shot in September last year, when attending an event at the Utah Valley University.
Owens has shared numerous conspiracy theories since then, including alleging Israeli involvement and pointing to senior TPUSA leadership including Charlie's wife and new CEO, Erika Kirk.
Now, she's shared a video which appeared to show a different angle of the moment Kirk was shot. “Candace Owens just dropped the ENTIRE video segment from the camera directly behind Charlie Kirk when he was shot,” a page noted. It added “She also released photos from inside the SUV with the plastic debris that took Charlie to the hospital that fateful day.”
Owens again noted the ‘lack of blood’ something she's pointed to before in Kirk's shooting. She also repeated the claim of the bullet not ‘going through’.
After sharing the video and photos on her podcast, Owens also put out a stern warning for Kirk's ‘enemies’. She wrote on X “I’m sorry guys, but I refuse to accept whatever matrix software update this is where a man is publicly assassinated and his legacy goes out to the highest bidder.”
Owens added, “I will not allow Charlie’s enemies to purchase him like there’s some afterlife slave market. I reject this. No.”
Candace Owens slammed over sharing new Charlie Kirk video
Owens was slammed by many online for sharing the clip months after Kirk's assassination. They pointed out that she was just ‘sitting’ on it all this while.
“Candace Owens...pathological narcissist, neurological void where empathy should pulse...has been hoarding the behind-the-head assassination footage of Charlie Kirk like a serial killer preserving trophies in a basement freezer,” one person wrote on X.
Another added “This woman is utterly shameless—no boundaries, no care for anyone but herself. She makes me physically sick. She doesn’t give a damn about his kids or the horrors they’ll one day witness because of her. That video hit me like a punch to the soul—I can’t even watch anything from that day. Pure, unfiltered evil.”
Yet another remarked “There was no reason for her to show it today that she couldn’t have shown it at any point over the past six months - other than that she knows people are getting bored of her show going nowhere and wanted to pull them back in by exploiting Kirk’s death once again.” The person noted that the full video Owens shared was available in the episode on her website.
Owens has been slammed in the past as well, over her actions in relation to Kirk's killing. Erika herself had called out Owens asking her to ‘stop’ spreading conspiracies. Authorities, meanwhile, have arrested Tyler Robinson for the shooting and he's in the midst of his murder trial.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shuvrajit Das Biswas
