Candace Owens says Charlie Kirk ‘first casualty’ of Iran war as Megyn Kelly shares old post; ‘a regime change…’

The discussion on Charlie Kirk being the "first casualty of the war in Iran" on Candace Owens' show took place after Megyn Kelly shared an old post by Charlie Kirk where he had opposed US involvement in a possible "regime change war" in Iran. Sharing the post, Kelly wrote: "Within 5 months he would be killed, but he saw the truth."

On Monday, March 3, Candace Owens discussed the ongoing conflict among Iran, Israel and the United States on her weekly podcast and claimed that Charlie Kirk, the deceased TPUSA founder, was the "first casualty" of it.

Owens took on from Kelly to reiterate the claim Charlie Kirk was shot dead in September 2025 purportedly for opposing a war in Iran. She has long insinuated that Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, and her purported ties with Israel, were behind the killing of the TPUSA founder. But all of her claims remain unverified. 22-year-old Tyler Robinson has confessed to killing Charlie Kirk and is facing trial in Provo, Utah.

Owens has also recently released a documentary on Erika Kirk, called the 'Bride of Charlie,' where she further tries to insinuate that Erika Kirk is behind the death of Charlie. Notably, in the same podcast episode, Owens accused Trump of "betraying" America and Israel, panicking “at the mere thought of goyim refusing to fight their wars.”

Charlie Kirk's Old Post Resurfaces The post that has been at the center of the row over Charlie Kirk purportedly being the "first casualty" of the war in Iran was made on April 3, 2025. In April last year, the Middle East was experiencing major tensions mainly centered on the Israel–Hamas war in Gaza as Israeli forces launched ground operations in Shuja'iyya in Gaza City and around Rafah.

In the post, Charlie Kirk urged Trump to show restraint, like he did in his first term. "The warmongers worry this is their last chance to get the white whale they’ve been chasing for thirty years, an all-out regime change war against Iran," Charlie Kirk wrote.

"A new Middle East war would be a catastrophic mistake. Our military stockpiles are depleted from three years of backing Ukraine. (...) A war would not be easy and could easily become a calamity.

"Thanks to President Trump’s restraint during his first term, America has a golden opportunity to pull away from Middle East quagmires for good," he added.