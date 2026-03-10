Candace Owens says Charlie Kirk ‘first casualty’ of Iran war as Megyn Kelly shares old post; ‘a regime change…’
Candace Owens claimed on her podcast that Charlie Kirk was the “first victim” of the Iran conflict and repeated unverified allegations about Erika Kirk.
On Monday, March 3, Candace Owens discussed the ongoing conflict among Iran, Israel and the United States on her weekly podcast and claimed that Charlie Kirk, the deceased TPUSA founder, was the "first casualty" of it.
The discussion on Charlie Kirk being the "first casualty of the war in Iran" on Candace Owens' show took place after Megyn Kelly shared an old post by Charlie Kirk where he had opposed US involvement in a possible "regime change war" in Iran. Sharing the post, Kelly wrote: "Within 5 months he would be killed, but he saw the truth."
Owens took on from Kelly to reiterate the claim Charlie Kirk was shot dead in September 2025 purportedly for opposing a war in Iran. She has long insinuated that Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, and her purported ties with Israel, were behind the killing of the TPUSA founder. But all of her claims remain unverified. 22-year-old Tyler Robinson has confessed to killing Charlie Kirk and is facing trial in Provo, Utah.
Owens has also recently released a documentary on Erika Kirk, called the 'Bride of Charlie,' where she further tries to insinuate that Erika Kirk is behind the death of Charlie. Notably, in the same podcast episode, Owens accused Trump of "betraying" America and Israel, panicking “at the mere thought of goyim refusing to fight their wars.”
Also read: Candace Owens post claiming Elon Musk, Sam Altman are not human viral as Trump vows UFO files release; ‘something wrong’
Charlie Kirk's Old Post Resurfaces
The post that has been at the center of the row over Charlie Kirk purportedly being the "first casualty" of the war in Iran was made on April 3, 2025. In April last year, the Middle East was experiencing major tensions mainly centered on the Israel–Hamas war in Gaza as Israeli forces launched ground operations in Shuja'iyya in Gaza City and around Rafah.
In the post, Charlie Kirk urged Trump to show restraint, like he did in his first term. "The warmongers worry this is their last chance to get the white whale they’ve been chasing for thirty years, an all-out regime change war against Iran," Charlie Kirk wrote.
"A new Middle East war would be a catastrophic mistake. Our military stockpiles are depleted from three years of backing Ukraine. (...) A war would not be easy and could easily become a calamity.
"Thanks to President Trump’s restraint during his first term, America has a golden opportunity to pull away from Middle East quagmires for good," he added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More