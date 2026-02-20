Candace Owens post claiming Elon Musk, Sam Altman are not human viral as Trump vows UFO files release; ‘something wrong’

Further, Owens went on to speak of a ‘dark, demonic presence’ and claimed that they were transhumanists who wanted to control humanity through AI and ‘godless technology’. The post from October 25, 2025 was reshared by a person on X today.

Owens had earlier said she did not believe Elon Musk, Sam Altman, or Peter Thiel were humans and instead called them hybrids. She went on to say that there was something strange about their eyes and she was not even sure they bled.

The president's remarks came after former president Barack Obama spoke about aliens, and Trump alleged that the Democrat had revealed classified information.

Trump wrote on Truth Social on Thursday, “Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directing the Secretary of War, and other relevant Departments and Agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs).”

Conservative podcaster Candace Owens ' old claim about Elon Musk , Sam Altman and others not being human has resurfaced after President Donald Trump announced his administration would release alien and UFO related files.

Others claimed that Owens, who has often put out conspiracy theories, might get to the bottom of the mystery of extraterrestrial life. “Maybe Candace Owens can tell us all the TRUTH about it,” a person wrote on X.

Another remarked “Candace Owens claims Elon Musk, Sam Altman and Peter Thiel are alien cyborgs so hopefully we will find out on what UFO spaceship did they land!.”

Yet another referred to the many conspiracy theories Owens had in the wake of Charlie Kirk's death and remarked “Candace Owens, the aliens killed Charlie Kirk, or Charlie was an alien.” Notably, Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA was fatally shot when attending an event at the Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025.

While Owens had numerous theories including Israeli intervention and TPUSA's hand, she never provided any proof to back her claims up. However, her theories have gone viral on the internet and sparked massive rows, which ultimately drew in TPUSA CEO and Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk as well.

Meanwhile, Trump's announcement was also met with criticism from some quarters who claimed that the President was trying to ‘distract’ from the Jeffrey Epstein issue. The Justice Department released the final tranche of documents related to the late convicted child sex offender and Trump's name was mentioned in the files. However, the President has urged Americans to ‘move on;’ from the Epstein issue and Trump and his Justice Department have been criticized by many for their overall handling of the matter.