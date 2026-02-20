Trump to attack Iran? Nick Fuentes, Candace Owens issue chilling warning; ‘can forget 2026’

Fuentes was referring to buzz about Trump possibly contesting as Vice President in 2028 since he can't run for president again. “This is literally Iraq 2.0. The GOP has utterly and completely betrayed America First,” Fuentes added, referring to Trump's policy of putting the nation first. Owens shared Fuentes' post and wrote “This is true,” later adding “And when it happens they’ll blame me and Tucker Carlson somehow.”

However, this has not gone down well with the two political commentators, who both enjoy massive social media fan following. Fuentes took to X to warn against any action ahead of the midterm elections. “If Trump brings us to war in Iran you can forget about 2026 and you can forget about a ticket with Vance or Rubio in 2028,” he wrote on X.

Far-right activist Nick Fuentes and conservative podcaster Candace Owens are among those who have issued warnings as President Donald Trump mulls action against Iran. On Thursday, Trump said he'd decide in the next ten days whether to attack Iran.

As many among conservative circles appeared to be in two minds about Trump's intended action, one even shared an alleged poll conducted by the late Charlie Kirk, the Turning Point USA founder, and prominent voice among MAGA circles.

The poll allegedly was about whether the US should get involved in Israel's war against Iran and Kirk had received more negative than positive replies.

What Trump said about Iran Speaking at the inaugural meeting of his Board of Peace, Trump said “So now we may have to take it a step further, or we may not. Maybe we’re going to make a deal. You’re going to be finding out over the next probably 10 days.”

He added “It’s proven to be over the years not easy to make a meaningful deal with Iran. We have to make a meaningful deal, otherwise bad things happen.”

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said there are ‘many reasons and arguments that one could make for a strike against Iran.’ While noting there was some progress during the talks in Geneva, Leavitt added Iran and the US were ‘still very far apart on some issues.’

Amid tensions, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard held military exercises in the Strait of Hormuz this week. There is also a major U.S. military buildup going on in the Middle East at the moment. The USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier is in the region and a second aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald Ford, is headed there.