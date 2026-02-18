Candace Owens attacks Erika Kirk over alleged ‘bizarre friendship’ with teen again; makes ‘child sex trafficking’ claims
Candace Owens doubled down on her claims about Erika Kirk’s “friendship” with a 15-year-old girl, and also shared shocking “child sex trafficking” theories.
Candace Owens has doubled down on her claims about Erika Kirk’s “bizarre friendship” with a 15-year-old girl named Jillian, days after alleging that Charlie Kirk’s wife had a “strange relationship” and “strange interactions” with the child. Previously, Candace shared screenshots of unverified claims about Erika and the child.
In what Candace said was a “wild update in the Erika Kirk/Jillian story,” she claimed that someone sent her a tip that “at the time of her textual relationship with Erika, Jillian lived in a trailer park within a neighborhood that is KNOWN for the highest incidence of child sex trafficking.”
Candace’s post comes days after unverified screenshots that spread rapidly across social media alleged that Erika sent gifts to the child and even shared messages containing sexual references. All of these allegations remain unverified.
Candace continued in her recent post, “I forwarded the information to Jillian and she confirmed it is true. So to recap: after striking up a bizarre friendship with a 15 year old girl who lives in a trailer park without a father, a then-25-year-old Erika proceeds to love-bomb Jillian by telling her how beautiful she is. She then asks Jillian for her address to send her chocolate covered strawberries, meaning Erika was plenty aware of where Jillian lived.”
“Erika knew she was not living with a father in the home just like Erika knew she was a minor and yet (according to Jillian) this did not stop Erika from arranging for her to get photographs taken without ever having communicated with with her mother,” she wrote, adding that anyone “defending this is demented.”
Candace went on to stress that she is not accusing Erika of committing a crime, but she believes that “questions need to be asked.”
“Because it is my STRONG opinion that it is utterly impossible that Erika continues to have proximity to people, places and organizations accused of child sex trafficking,” wrote Candace.
Candace explained in one of the comments how Erika allegedly got Jillian’s phone number. “Erika was at her then-boyfriend’s house, Josh Harrelson who had rented a house from Jillian’s friend’s grandmother. Jillian’s friend was named Cheyenne. Jillian went with Cheyenne to pick up the rent check from Josh. Erika was there and for some reason struck up a conversation and exchanged numbers with Jillian only,” she wrote.
Candace Owens’ ‘child sex trafficking’ claims
Candace went on to explain in another post that she is raising questions about Erika’s conduct because this is not an “isolated” incident. She accused Turning Point USA of opening their headquarters directly across from Arizona Mills, claiming it is “one of the highest places for child sex trafficking in the state.” She noted that Erika and Charlie went on their first date just weeks later after the two were introduced by Tyler Bowyer.
“Erika Kirk ran Romanian Angels to work with Romanian orphans. She partnered with the U.S Marines and worked with Colonel Otto Busher. Colonel Otto Bush is subsequently accused of trafficking and prostituting underage Romanian orphans,” Candace alleged.
“Erika recently launched her “Make Heaven Crowded ” tour with Pastor Greg Laurie of Harvest Christian Fellowship. She did this despite the fact that his church is currently facing 12 lawsuits from 2025, with accusations that they trafficked and abused minors from a Romanian orphanage,” she added.
Candace then claimed that Erika lived in China to work with child sex trafficking victims.
“She today denies she ever lived in China despite multiple past interviews in which she confirms she lived in Chongqing. Why lie? It’s worth noting that according to our state department, that area is a hotbed for child trafficking so it might be prudent for us to understand exactly which charity she worked with victims,” alleged Candace, while reiterating that along with all of these points, Jillian “lived in the #1 neighborhood for child sex trafficking.”
Candace has faced widespread criticism for her conspiracy theories, and for attacking Erika and Turning Point USA in the aftermath of Charlie’s death. In recent days, she accused Erika of removing all episodes of the Charlie Kirk Show from Spotify, Apple, and YouTube shortly after taking over as CEO of Turning Point USA after Charlie’s murder. She also claimed that Charlie removed his wedding ring the night before he was assassinated by Tyler Robinson in Utah.
Charlie, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Robinson on September 10, 2025, during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem, per a statement from Utah Valley University (UVU).
