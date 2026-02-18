Candace Owens has doubled down on her claims about Erika Kirk’s “bizarre friendship” with a 15-year-old girl named Jillian, days after alleging that Charlie Kirk’s wife had a “strange relationship” and “strange interactions” with the child. Previously, Candace shared screenshots of unverified claims about Erika and the child. Candace Owens attacks Erika Kirk over alleged ‘bizarre friendship’ with teen again; makes ‘child sex trafficking’ claims (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, REUTERS/Rebecca Cook)

In what Candace said was a “wild update in the Erika Kirk/Jillian story,” she claimed that someone sent her a tip that “at the time of her textual relationship with Erika, Jillian lived in a trailer park within a neighborhood that is KNOWN for the highest incidence of child sex trafficking.”

Candace’s post comes days after unverified screenshots that spread rapidly across social media alleged that Erika sent gifts to the child and even shared messages containing sexual references. All of these allegations remain unverified.

Candace continued in her recent post, “I forwarded the information to Jillian and she confirmed it is true. So to recap: after striking up a bizarre friendship with a 15 year old girl who lives in a trailer park without a father, a then-25-year-old Erika proceeds to love-bomb Jillian by telling her how beautiful she is. She then asks Jillian for her address to send her chocolate covered strawberries, meaning Erika was plenty aware of where Jillian lived.”

“Erika knew she was not living with a father in the home just like Erika knew she was a minor and yet (according to Jillian) this did not stop Erika from arranging for her to get photographs taken without ever having communicated with with her mother,” she wrote, adding that anyone “defending this is demented.”

Candace went on to stress that she is not accusing Erika of committing a crime, but she believes that “questions need to be asked.”

“Because it is my STRONG opinion that it is utterly impossible that Erika continues to have proximity to people, places and organizations accused of child sex trafficking,” wrote Candace.