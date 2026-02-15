Laura Loomer wishes Erika Kirk a ‘Happy Valentine’s Day’ while taking a dig at Candace Owens, ‘Jealous women online…’

“Just know that not all of us are sociopathic lying a***oles and many of us stand with you, we support you, and we are rooting for your success despite the deliberate effort to smear you by jealous and spiteful women online who wish they had what you had and wish they looked like you,” she added.

Laura Loomer has wished a “Happy Valentine’s Day” to Erika Kirk in a February 14 X post, while taking a dig at Candace Owens without naming her. This comes after Loomer ripped Owens in various posts after she repeatedly attacked Erika.

Owens has continued to criticize Erika, claiming in some of her latest comments that Charlie Kirk had removed his wedding ring the night before he was assassinated by Tyler Robinson in Utah. She previously raised questions about Charlie and Erika’s marriage while talking about an interview Erika gave to Jesse Watters, where she said that she wanted Charlie to rest before his event, and let him sleep in their little daughter’s room.

She spoke about Erika’s interview, saying, “I also want you to know that it struck me as odd when you said in that interview with Jesse Waters that you wanted Charlie to have a good night’s sleep, he was so excited, so you sent him to sleep in his daughter’s room. You know, just registered to me as a little bit backwards.”

“If I wanted my husband to have a good night’s sleep because of something he had the next day, I’d probably let him sleep in the room and I would sleep in my daughter’s room. Flagged that.”

Owens spoke about the wedding ring too, saying, “I also thought what was interesting is that you said that the next morning when he snuck in, he grabbed his wedding band. Again, minor detail, but I asked myself, why was his wedding band off?”

Laura Loomer criticizes Candace Owens Loomer has called on Erika to take legal action against Owen. She called out Owens, sharing a clip from Owens’ podcast where she said that Erika "should be dragged into a police precinct.”

Loomer said Owens’ behavior was "beyond depraved.” She also urged Erika to get a restraining order against Owens.

“After accusing Erika Kirk and TPUSA of killing Charlie Kirk, Candace Owens is now claiming Erika is a billionaire and that she and TPUSA should hire Candace Owens,” Loomer wrote in one recent post.

In another post, Loomer said, “It’s time for for @TPUSA and @MrsErikaKirk to sue Candace Owens and get a restraining order against her. She is belligerent. One minute she hates Erika, then she’s begging her to hire her. Now she’s making a whole series about Erika called “Fatal Attraction” she said. It’s demented. Candace is not well.”