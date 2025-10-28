Charlie Kirk’s daughter says ‘I see daddy’ after spotting late father’s poster, Erika Kirk shares emotional video

Erika Kirk, widow of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, took to Instagram on Monday (local time) to share a heartwarming video of her three-year-old daughter joyfully calling out her father’s name as their car passed the Turning Point USA headquarters. In the clip, the little girl lights up at the sight of her late father’s poster, exclaiming his name and cheerfully saying “I see Daddy” with wholehearted delight. A viral video showed Charlie Kirk’s daughter saying his name after seeing his poster.

Take a look here at the clip:

In her cap­tion, Kirk wrote “Her saying your name, as she wit­nesses all you’ve built and continue to build, proves that love never dies—it just changes form. It breathes through our chil­dren.” She added that their daughter is “part of Charlie’s last­ing legacy” and said “This is her legacy also. And as she grows up and continues to say your name, I’ll be remind­ing her that each time, heaven leans in to listen.” She con­cluded with a mov­ing trib­ute “I love you, Charlie baby. I’m so proud of you. We all are so proud of you.”

Reac­tions from the online community

The clip has inspired a wave of heart­felt reac­tion online. One user com­mented, “This brought me to tears; what a beau­ti­ful moment.” Another added, “The way she lights up when she says his name—pure magic.” A third wrote, “Seeing a child con­nect­ing to the memory of her father in this way is so rare and so ten­der.” Yet an­other shared, “His work ends here but his love lives on through her voice.” One per­son said, “Legacy isn’t just what you build in life—it’s what you leave in hearts.” And someone else offered, “May she always feel his presence when she calls his name.” A further comment observed, “Children carry our stories forward; thank you for shar­ing this.”