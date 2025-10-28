Charlie Kirk’s daughter says ‘I see daddy’ after spotting late father’s poster, Erika Kirk shares emotional video
Erika Kirk shared a touching video of her daughter joyfully calling her late father Charlie’s name after spotting his poster.
Erika Kirk, widow of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, took to Instagram on Monday (local time) to share a heartwarming video of her three-year-old daughter joyfully calling out her father’s name as their car passed the Turning Point USA headquarters. In the clip, the little girl lights up at the sight of her late father’s poster, exclaiming his name and cheerfully saying “I see Daddy” with wholehearted delight.
Take a look here at the clip:
In her caption, Kirk wrote “Her saying your name, as she witnesses all you’ve built and continue to build, proves that love never dies—it just changes form. It breathes through our children.” She added that their daughter is “part of Charlie’s lasting legacy” and said “This is her legacy also. And as she grows up and continues to say your name, I’ll be reminding her that each time, heaven leans in to listen.” She concluded with a moving tribute “I love you, Charlie baby. I’m so proud of you. We all are so proud of you.”
Reactions from the online community
The clip has inspired a wave of heartfelt reaction online. One user commented, “This brought me to tears; what a beautiful moment.” Another added, “The way she lights up when she says his name—pure magic.” A third wrote, “Seeing a child connecting to the memory of her father in this way is so rare and so tender.” Yet another shared, “His work ends here but his love lives on through her voice.” One person said, “Legacy isn’t just what you build in life—it’s what you leave in hearts.” And someone else offered, “May she always feel his presence when she calls his name.” A further comment observed, “Children carry our stories forward; thank you for sharing this.”