Erika Kirk removed ‘Charlie Kirk Show’ episodes from Spotify, YouTube? Candace Owens' fresh allegations

Responding to a post that said, in part, that Charlie’s old videos show “how clearly he adored his wife, the mother of his children, and what joy they took in each other‘s company,” Owens wrote, “Not to be awkward but regarding your instruction that we should watch Charlie’s old content to see how he felt…One of the early actions his wife took as the new CEO was to have ALL of the Charlie Kirk Show episodes removed from Spotify, Apple, and YouTube. This was done less than 6 weeks after this assassination.”

Candace Owens has claimed that shortly after taking over as CEO of Turning Point USA after the murder of Charlie Kirk, his wife Erika Kirk removed all episodes of the Charlie Kirk Show from Spotify, Apple, and YouTube. Supporters have confirmed the removals on Spotify and Apple, but also noted that full episodes remain available on Rumble and TPUSA's website. Defenders believe that the deletions happened due to platform policies or ownership by Salem Media.

Owens then attacked TPUSA's Blake Neff, saying on X, “Making matters worse, when Charlie fans inquired via e-mail about the removal of the episodes, the routine liar Blake Neff wrote them back and blamed Apple/Spotify/Youtube. He wrote back: “Yep, sadly that's a product of how they choose to handle shows like ours with a high number of episodes.” So…TPUSA is being discriminated against for creating a lot of content. Or something.”

An X user pushed back against Owens’ claim, writing, “You just went from “Erika did it” to TPUSA says “Apple Spotify YouTube did it” and are counting on people not caring you have offered zero evidence. Your feelings opinions biases hate division are never evidence of anything. You are behaving horrifically.”

Owens replied, “No, you’re just punching above your I.Q. Spotify/Apple/Youtube did not collude to simultaneously bring down every episode of the Charlie Kirk Show on the same day. Blake was lying to protect the new CEO’s decision.”

Candace Owens’ attacks on Erika Kirk Owens has continued to attack Erika in recent days, claiming in some of her latest comments that Charlie had removed his wedding ring the night before he was assassinated by Tyler Robinson in Utah. She previously raised questions about Charlie and Erika’s marriage while talking about an interview Erika gave to Jesse Watters, where she said that she wanted Charlie to rest before his event, and let him sleep in their little daughter’s room.

She spoke about Erika’s interview, saying, “I also want you to know that it struck me as odd when you said in that interview with Jesse Waters that you wanted Charlie to have a good night’s sleep, he was so excited, so you sent him to sleep in his daughter’s room. You know, just registered to me as a little bit backwards.”

“If I wanted my husband to have a good night’s sleep because of something he had the next day, I’d probably let him sleep in the room and I would sleep in my daughter’s room. Flagged that.”

Owens spoke about the wedding ring too, saying, “I also thought what was interesting is that you said that the next morning when he snuck in, he grabbed his wedding band. Again, minor detail, but I asked myself, why was his wedding band off?”

Charlie, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Robinson on September 10, 2025, during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem, per a statement from Utah Valley University (UVU).