Jeffrey Epstein quarter-zip goes viral as Nick Fuentes sports jacket amid files release; 'Zara is selling...'

One person wrote on X “Nick Fuentes if you can hear me, please drop the Epstein quarter zip in white.”

A blue quarter-zipper worn by Jeffrey Epstein is going viral. This comes amid the Justice Department releasing the final tranche of files linked to the late convicted child sex offender. Even far right commentator Nick Fuentes was seen sporting Epstein's viral jacket on his show, sparking a buzz online.

Yet another individual appeared to corroborate the popularity of the jacket, saying “Bro. I just looked up “DHGate” on Google and the first product that pops up is the Epstein quarter zip…”.

Another person noted “Jeffrey Epstein's quarter zip has been BLOWING up on x and all socials recently. It's been getting insane attention from both sides since Nick Fuentes released it on his store a few days ago. It's been BLOWING up on TikTok as well.”

A February 2 post on X noted “Tiktok shop is now selling replicas of Jeffery Epsteins quarter zip sweater. Multiple stores on Tiktok have variants of them. Ballpark estimate of over 1000+ sold.” The post added an AI video of Epstein recommending the product.

The quarter-zipper is blue with a red logo and a US flag as an arm patch.

Another person claimed that fashion brand Zara was selling the Epstein quarter-zip as well. A purported video from the store showed the person try on the jacket. HT.com could not independently verify this video.