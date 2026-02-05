Jeffrey Epstein quarter-zip goes viral as Nick Fuentes sports jacket amid files release; 'Zara is selling...'
A blue quarter-zipper that Jeffrey Epstein was seen in is going viral with far-right activist Nick Fuentes sporting it on his show as well.
A blue quarter-zipper worn by Jeffrey Epstein is going viral. This comes amid the Justice Department releasing the final tranche of files linked to the late convicted child sex offender. Even far right commentator Nick Fuentes was seen sporting Epstein's viral jacket on his show, sparking a buzz online.
One person wrote on X “Nick Fuentes if you can hear me, please drop the Epstein quarter zip in white.”
Another person noted “Jeffrey Epstein's quarter zip has been BLOWING up on x and all socials recently. It's been getting insane attention from both sides since Nick Fuentes released it on his store a few days ago. It's been BLOWING up on TikTok as well.”
Yet another individual appeared to corroborate the popularity of the jacket, saying “Bro. I just looked up “DHGate” on Google and the first product that pops up is the Epstein quarter zip…”.
A February 2 post on X noted “Tiktok shop is now selling replicas of Jeffery Epsteins quarter zip sweater. Multiple stores on Tiktok have variants of them. Ballpark estimate of over 1000+ sold.” The post added an AI video of Epstein recommending the product.
The quarter-zipper is blue with a red logo and a US flag as an arm patch.
Another person claimed that fashion brand Zara was selling the Epstein quarter-zip as well. A purported video from the store showed the person try on the jacket. HT.com could not independently verify this video.
Nick Fuentes-Epstein quarter zip row
Fuentes faced a lot of backlash for putting on the Epstein quarter-zip.
“This is the classic ‘midwit’,” a person wrote on X. However, unfazed by criticisms, Fuentes continued “I just don't understand not getting it, like it's just funny.” He also listed the item on his personal merchandise site, with an alleged screenshot indicating that the Epstein quarter-zip was priced at $70.
