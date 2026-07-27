Washington, Indian Navy Sailing Ship Sudarshini has set sail for Portugal, wrapping up its month-long visit to the US to participate in the celebrations of the country's 250th anniversary of independence. INS Sudarshini sets sail for Portugal after month-long visit to US

"The Indian Naval Ship Sudarshini, a sail training vessel of the Indian Navy, departed Boston, USA, on July 25 as part of the ongoing Lokayan 26 voyage," a Defence Ministry statement said in Delhi.

It said INS Sudarshini has now set sail for Ponta Delgada, Azores , continuing its journey as a beacon of India's maritime strength, professionalism, and goodwill on the global stage.

During its stay, Sudarshini represented India at the prestigious SAIL 250 celebrations and the International Naval Review 250, showcasing the country's rich maritime heritage while strengthening global naval partnerships through professional and cultural exchanges.

The ship participated in SAIL 250 events across Norfolk, Baltimore, New York, and Boston, hosting dignitaries, members of the Indian diaspora, and international naval delegations.

"These engagements reaffirmed India's commitment to maritime cooperation and friendship," the Defence Ministry statement said.

Led by Commander Ravikanth Nandoori, the INSTS Sudarshini participated in SAIL250 Maryland and Airshow Baltimore that celebrates the 250th anniversary of US Independence by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, and aviation demonstrations.

Sudarshini is a three-masted barque, 54 metres long and has 20 sails, 7.5 km of rope and 1.5 km of steel wire rope.

The ship's sails have a total area of approximately 1,035 square metres .

Capable of operations under sail or power, and with a complement of five officers, 31 sailors, and 30 cadets embarked for training, the ship can remain at sea for at least 20 days at a time.

INS Sudarshini embarked on a transoceanic voyage – Lokayan 26 – from Kochi on January 20 this year to promote maritime outreach, strengthen international goodwill, and showcase India's rich seafaring traditions.

The ship completed the trans-Atlantic voyage when it arrived at the port of Antigua on May 27.

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