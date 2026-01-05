Nick Fuentes' controversial remarks on Venezuela spark outrage: 'Will kill all of you and take your oil'

Nick Fuentes' controversial remarks on Venezuela has ignited discussions on X following Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's capture by the US forces. A viral video of Nick Fuentes on X following Maduro's capture by US forces stirred outrage as he advocated military action to take Venezuela's oil.(X/@MediaOffstream)

During his America First program, far-right activist Fuentes, infamous for his anti-Semitic and extremist comments, was recorded making light of Venezuelan resistance. He confidently asserted that US forces would dismantle the regime and seize the world's largest oil reserves — a statement that resonated heavily within political circles on X.

These comments emerged shortly after Washington announced the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, with US President Donald Trump proclaiming temporary US oversight to “stabilize” the nation's oil industry.

‘We will kill all of you,’ Nick Fuentes remarks spark debate

In the now-viral 10-second clip, Fuentes could be heard saying, “You don't get our oil. Says f*****g who? We will come in and we will. We will kill all of you. Our military will come in and wipe out your regime and we'll take your oil.”

The clip has sparked huge uproar on X, with some critics blasting Fuentes for his remarks. “Nick is on Venezuela drug supplied by Maduro,” one person quipped.

“Nick Fuentes ADMITS he wants to “kill” or Venezuela's OIL. Why does Nick pretend to be a Christian while promoting MURDER and STEALING? Nick Fuentes is fully COMPROMISED and works for the ZIONISTS!” another commented.

“I feel retarded for ever thinking he was a legit person who was aware the empire meant Zionism,” a third person said.

‘Send every single Venezuelan back home’: Nick Fuentes

Following US strikes on Venezuela, Fuentes took to X, stating that it “seemed like a solid operation to cleanly, bloodlessly, and quickly remove Maduro from power last night.”

“But this new policy of “running Venezuela” with US soldiers sounds like a massive over-commitment. I have zero confidence in nation-building. Big mistake,” he added.

In another tweet, Fuentes urged Trump administration to send back every “illegal” Venezuelan back home.

“Now that Venezuela has been liberated we must send every single Venezuelan illegal, refugee, and criminal back home. Take the oil, remigrate the foreigners,” he wrote.