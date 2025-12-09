Nick Fuentes discusses his virginity on Piers Morgan's show, says women are 'hard to be around'

Piers Morgan's interview with far-right activist Nick Fuentes took a wild turn when they started discussing about Fuentes' relationship with women. Fuentes, who is known for his conservative views on women, admitted that he is "attracted to women", but they are "hard to be around." He also told Morgan that he has never had sex. Piers Morgan (L) and Nick Fuentes (R).

The discussion between Fuentes and Morgan unfolded in a wild to and from when Piers Morgan asked him about whether he is attracted to women and his tryst with sex. Notably, Fuentes has publicly identified as a virgin in a podcast interview earlier in 2025.

"Just to clear up one of the many theories about you, I've no idea what the answer is and you haven't got to answer, but are you actually attracted to women?" Morgan said.

In response, Fuentes said: "I am attracted to women.. but I will say that women are very difficult to be around, so there's that."

Then Fuentes expressed a series of controversial opinions about women, from saying that they should not have the right to vote and that they should stay at home.

Piers Morgan then went after the 27-year-old controversial streamer, calling him a "boomer" for his views. A triggered Nick Fuentes then tells him: All women are annoying, all women grow old, they all get fat."

Morgan then asks: "Have you ever had sex?," and Fuentes replies, saying, "No, absolutely not." Morgan then says: "Wow, says the guy who never got laid."

Here's their full interaction:

Why Nick Fuentes Publicly Identifies As Virgin

In a 2025 podcast interview, Fuentes confirmed his virginity, explaining: "I'm Catholic, so I'm waiting for marriage," but added it's not solely a religious cop-out since many religious people don't follow through.

He described himself as "kind of an autistic guy" and "antisocial," noting that his ostracized views make pursuing relationships difficult, and emphasized needing to live like a "monk" or "saint" to evade political compromise through vices like partying or sex.