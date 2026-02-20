Trump orders UFO, alien files released, faces backlash over Epstein documents; ‘distracting from mess’

“Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directing the Secretary of War, and other relevant Departments and Agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs),” Trump wrote.

President Donald Trump is going to release files related to alien and extraterrestrial life. The Republican made the announcement on Truth Social and the post was shared by the official White House handle as well.

The action comes after former President Barack Obama confirmed that there were aliens. Trump initially slammed Obama, saying he had given away classified information, but then announced he would have the files released.

While the announcement was met with interest and enthusiasm for the most part, some critics wondered if it was a distraction from the ongoing row over the Epstein files.

Trump slammed amid Epstein files row The Trump administration has faced severe criticism for its handling of the Epstein files. Even after the Justice Department released the final tranche of files related to the late convicted child sex offender, Attorney General Pam Bondi was pulled up by lawmakers over the handling of the issue.

Trump himself has tried to get past the matter, saying that it was time to ‘move on’ from the Epstein files. Thus, the announcement about the release of files pertaining to alien life was met with criticism from some quarters.

One person pointed to Trump's association with Epstein, correlating it with the release of the files and mentioning how it was the ‘craziest thing’.

Another page remarked “Trump is ordering the release of government files on 'alien and extraterrestrial life' because of public interest. If this was truly about responding to the public interest, the full slate of Epstein files would be released by now.”

Yet another noted “My hunch is the Trump Administration is getting a hold of the alien narrative to avert a fake alien invasion psy-op as the Epstein indictments roll out.” One person called Trump's move as a distraction from the ‘mess’ saying “This is such a dumb take. People screaming release the alien files. Trump releases. He's just distracting. Lol Epstein Mind Virus.”

Trump, whose name appears in the Epstein documents, today spoke about former Prince Andrew's arrest in the UK, calling it a ‘shame’. However, when asked if there could be more arrests stemming from the files, Trump said he's been ‘totally exonerated’.