Former US President Barack Obama reveals what he actually meant by his ‘aliens are real’ statement; take a look

Former US President Barack Obama has issued a clarification for his recent remarks about the existence of aliens after his offhand comment — “They’re real but I haven’t seen them” — went viral online. Former US President Barack Obama

Speaking on the American podcast No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen over the weekend, Obama had initially appeared to confirm the existence of extraterrestrial life. His response quickly spread across social media, with clips being shared widely and sparking intense speculation.

‘They’re not being kept in Area 51…’ During the interview, when Brian asked, “Are aliens real?” as part of a quickfire round, Obama replied, “They’re real but I haven’t seen them.” He added jokingly, “They’re not being kept in Area 51. There’s no underground facility unless there’s this enormous conspiracy and they hid it from the president of the United States.”

The humorous exchange was part of a lightning round of rapid-fire questions but many took the former president’s response literally, prompting him to post a clarification on Instagram the following day.