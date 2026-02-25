Candace Owens spills the beans on Trump's SOTU speech, reveals Erika Kirk plans: ‘Stunning defense…’

Candace Owens, who recently teased her investigative series on Erika Kirk called ‘Bride of Charlie’, slammed President Donald Trump for inviting the Turning Point USA CEO to his State of the Union on Tuesday. Erika, the widow of slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk, will be one of Trump's special guests, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt confirmed. Candace Owens has levelled allegations against Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika, in the wake of his assassination. (Facebook/Candace Owens, Facebook/Erika Kirk)

Ahead of the SOTU address, Owens went after Erika, Trump and also some news channels, she dubbed ‘Zionist’. The conservative commentator even went on to say that 'everything in DC', referring to Tuesday's speech, is ‘boring’.

"So you guys know how this thing works. A Zionist is currently writing Trump’s speech. That speech will be pre-circulated amongst an orbit of Zionist-hive journalists so they can be prepared to publish their headlines which are bound to read: “TRUMP ISSUES STUNNING DEFENSE OF ERIKA KIRK” -Daily Wire, definitely. “TRUMP CALLS ATTACKS ON ERIKA KIRK DEMONIC” -New York Post, probably. Everything in D.C is fake, gay, terribly boring and predictable.

Candace Owens' investigative series Meanwhile, Owens is drawing backlash from fellow conservatives for her forthcoming investigative series targeting Erika Kirk. The series, titled 'Bride of Charlie: An Investigative Series', is set to premiere on February 25. Owens posted a 1-minute, 42-second teaser trailer on social media on February 24, which opens with footage of Kirk’s death at a Turning Point USA event in Utah on September 10, followed by clips of Erika Kirk in her role as CEO of the organization.

The trailer includes insinuations of a cover-up and references to Israel and 'Zionists'.

Owens has continued to question the official account of the days leading up to Charlie Kirk’s fatal shooting, most recently reading aloud a letter she sent to Erika Kirk during her podcast two weeks ago. The two women met privately two months ago in what was described as an attempt to clear the air.

The backlash came swiftly. TV personality Meghan McCain posted on X: “Pure, unadulterated ... evil. Who in God's name would put a woman whose husband was brutally assassinated in front of the entire world through this? I am so upset by this, I am just so deeply sorry Erika and her family have to be put through this.”

Seth Dillon, CEO of conservative satire site The Babylon Bee, wrote: “What would Charlie have to say about this?”

He also retweeted Daily Wire founder Ben Shapiro’s post that read: “@RealCandaceO is evil.”