Candace Owens warns of Israel 'false flag' operation amid claims of Trump officials moving to military housing near DC
Conservative podcaster Candace Owens, known for spreading conspiracy theories, asked if one should anticipate an Israel false flag operation amid the Iran war.
Conservative podcaster Candace Owens, known for spreading conspiracy theories, asked if one should anticipate an Israel false flag operation amid the Iran war. This came after claims were made on social media that ‘multiple’ senior Trump officials had ‘quietly moved’ to fortified housing near Washington DC.
Owens wrote on X, “Does this mean we should anticipate an Israeli false flag?." She shared the claim of Trump officials moving into fortified military housing near DC to seemingly add context to her post.
A false flag operation is a political or military tactic, where a harmful act is committed and disguised to make it appear as though another party were responsible.
However, the claims of Trump officials moving into fortified military housing though made to seem recent are not. It was reported back in 2025 that several top officials were moving into such accommodations including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Recently, it was only reported that Attorney General Pam Bondi had moved into military housing because of threats. Notably, these threats were believed to stem from Bondi's work against drug cartels and her handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files.
Also Read | Trump golden pager: Netanyahu gift in focus as Tucker Carlson slams US for joining Israel in Iran war; ‘veiled threat’
These movements have not been directly linked to threats from Iran, but Bondi's move does come at a time when the US and Israel are engaged in war with Iran. The countries had jointly carried out strikes which killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. Now, the US is on the alert for possible attacks, President Donald Trump said to the press today that they have eyes on ‘all sleeper cells’. Further, the FBI also reportedly warned of Iran wanting to attack California using drones. However, there were speculations of a possible false flag attack in that instance as well.
Candace Owens claims of Israel false flag ops: Fact-checked
Owens' claim of a false flag operation, however, is not based on any fact. The US and Israel have repeatedly affirmed they are allies in the conflict against Iran.
Grok fact-checked the claims as well, saying “The officials' move to secure military housing near DC is factual—confirmed by NYT, The Atlantic (Oct 2025 onward), and others. Reasons cited: threats, protests, doxxing, cartel risks (e.g., Bondi post-Maduro/Epstein), not false flags.”
The AI chatbot then added "Candace's suggestion of an "Israeli false flag" is pure speculation with zero evidence in reports. No link there."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More