Where is Pam Bondi? AG leaves Washington DC residence, moves into secure military base amid rising threats
Pam Bondi has moved to a secure military base due to threats from the Epstein case and Maduro's capture.
Pam Bondi has relocated to a secure military installation due to a rise in threats related to the Jeffrey Epstein case and the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
The Attorney General has become the most recent member of the Trump administration to transition from a private residence in Washington to a military facility.
Pam Bondi leaves Washington DC residence
According to The New York Times, Bondi vacated her apartment in Washington DC for an undisclosed military base in the area within the last month.
A representative for Bondi verified the arrangement but requested that the media refrain from disclosing her location, Daily Mail reported. A senior official stated that threats from drug cartels and criticism regarding her job performance prompted her to make this decision.
Bondi is among a significant number of Trump administration officials who have moved into military housing during his second term.
Stephen Miller, Pete Hegseth, and Marco Rubio are all currently residing in government facilities, along with former homeland security chief Kristi Noem.
The presence of government officials living in military accommodations was exceedingly uncommon until recently.
Pam Bondi and Epstein files
The House Oversight Committee subpoenaed Bondi last week to testify about the Epstein files.
Tim Burchett, Lauren Boebert, Michael Cloud, Nancy Mace, and Scott Perry were among the extreme conservative Republicans that teamed up with Democrats to push Bondi to come before the committee.
The Epstein papers and the way the Justice Department handled the case are being investigated by the Republican-majority Oversight Committee.
Bondi is the latest well-known person to get entangled in the committee's investigations, which previously required Bill and Hillary Clinton to testify about their relationships with the pedophile and his colleague, Ghislaine Maxwell.
