Pam Bondi subpoena: When is her House Oversight Committee hearing on Epstein files? Details

On Wednesday, March 4, the US House Oversight Committee, led by the Republicans, subpoenaed the US Attorney General over the Justice Department's suppressing the remaining Jeffrey Epstein files. This will mark the second time Bondi will face questioning from House lawmakers after the House Judiciary Committee hearing in February. US Attorney General Pam Bondi testifies before a House Judiciary Committee hearing. (REUTERS)

The motion to subpoena Pam Bondi was introduced by GOP House Rep Nancy Mace and it passed with 24-19 votes. Five Republicans, including Mace, voted in favor of the bill along with the Democrat lawmakers.

“AG Bondi claims the DOJ has released all of the Epstein files. The record is clear: they have not,” Nancy Mace wrote on X after the subpoena was passed. DOJ has released more than 3 million pages of the Epstein files, but more than 2 million pages are still under wraps. The DOJ has said that it would not release those files.

Additionally, thousands of pages of the already released files have been pulled back over redaction issues and never restored. Per CBS, 47,000 files comprising about 65,500 pages have not been restored.

When Is Pam Bondi's House Oversight Committee Hearing? No official date for her required hearing or testimony has been announced yet. Lawmakers passed the subpoena on March 4, but the committee hasn’t scheduled when Bondi must appear. A date is expected to be announced in due course.

Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said the members of the House Oversight Committee had informed Bondi's chief of staff of the possibility of the subpoena. Per NBC Palm Springs, Bondi had offered to brief the lawmakers in the Committee instead of a hearing, but that proposal was rejected.

Nancy Mace Calls Epstein Files Row "Biggest Cover Up" In her post on X after the subpoena was passed, Nancy Mace called the DOJ's dealing wit the Epstein files one of the "greatest cover-ups in American history." In a scathing attack, she accused the DOJ of "shielding powerful people."

"Three million documents have been released, and we still don’t have the full truth," Mace wrote. "Videos are missing. Audio is missing. Logs are missing. There are millions more documents out there. We want to know why the DOJ is more focused on shielding the powerful than delivering justice.”