Epstein files make it to Super Bowl; Pam Bondi, Trump, Musk targeted with emotional message - Watch

“The Epstein survivors are releasing this ad on this Super Bowl Sunday to send the message that they will not “move on” from the largest sex trafficking scandal in the world. #standwithsurvivors,” Jim Acosta wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

At one point in the video, a survivor states, “Stand with us. Tell Attorney General Pam Bondi, it's time for the truth.” Neither the White House nor the Department of Justice (DOJ) has commented on the new campaign.

Epstein survivors have a message for President Donald Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi, and it will be displayed in front of thousands of NFL fans at the Super Bowl on Sunday. A 33-second clip of the ad was shared by independent journalist Jim Acosta and other commentators on social media, who used the campaign name - #standwithsurvivors.

A video also surfaced. It included several high-profile figures named in the Epstein documents. Their names were in the stylized format of NFL player profiles, with a leaderboard ranking those most frequently mentioned in the infamous Epstein files. As per the clip, Trump was mentioned over 5000 times, and Musk had 1465 mentions.

Meanwhile, in Las Vegas, a massive banner with the label ‘Epstein Files Leaders’ was put up to target President Trump, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Howard Lutnick, Steve Bannon, Bill Clinton, and Bill Gates, among others. The banner, styled in an NFL format, had ‘Pedo Bowl’ written on it.

Meanwhile, a recently surfaced photo from the new tranche of the Epstein files appeared to show several tech billionaires, including Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, at a dinner with the convicted sex offender in 2015. PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel was also visible in the image.

Musk also appeared to inquire about one of Epstein's parties in another email.

“Do you have any parties planned? I’ve been working to the edge of sanity this year and so, once my kids head home after Christmas, I really want to hit the party scene in St Barts or elsewhere and let loose. The invitation is much appreciated, but a peaceful island experience is the opposite of what I’m looking for,” the tech billionaire wrote to Epstein.

“Understood , I will see you on st Barth, the ratio on my island might make Talilah uncomfortable,” Epstein responded.

“Ratio is not a problem for Talulah,” Musk said.