Pam Bondi under fire for 6-page letter to Congress with list of names in Epstein files, ‘Reckless and irresponsible’

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and attorney general Pam Bondi have formally submitted a six-page letter to Congress explaining their rationale for redacting portions of the long-awaited Jeffrey Epstein files. The move comes nearly three months after Congress passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which required the DOJ to publish all unclassified materials relating to the Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell investigations. Social media reacts to the six-page letter Pam Bondi sends outlining why parts of the Jeffrey Epstein files were redacted. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) (AP)

Read more: Will Pam Bondi be impeached over Epstein files row? What to as hearing concludes

What does Pam Bondi's letter say? The letter outlines that the DOJ made redactions under several recognized legal privileges that include the attorney-client privilege, deliberative-process privilege and work product doctrines.

The letter was delivered to the Senate and House Judiciary Committees and provides a legal justification for these files' protection for survivors and sensitive internal deliberations.

The letter also includes a comprehensive list of government officials and “politically exposed persons” referenced in the documents. The letter highlights that the list of names also includes names from sources such as press clippings.

The context in which a name occurs is not specified in the letter, which was addressed to the heads of the Senate and House Judiciary committees.

Read more: US AG Pam Bondi, Democrats clash over DoJ's handling of Epstein Files

‘The list means nothing’ Social media has erupted in responses to the document, as some have criticized the contents of the letter and some have commented on the vindication of President Donald Trump.

A user on X wrote, “Braindead replies. This is a list of all people mentioned in the files, regardless of potential affiliation with Epstein or crimes committed. Not all were involved. The list means nothing and neither does this document.”

The host of the podcast MeidasTouch alleged this is a cover-up from the DOJ and wrote, “I find this DOJ letter reckless and irresponsible. They put people’s names on this list who were found in emails, even if they were mentioned in unrelated ways…alongside people who were actually involved with Epstein.

He further added, "It’s obvious they are trying to muddy the waters to protect those with actual ties to Epstein’s crimes.”

Another user defended the letter and wrote, “The law was pretty specific about what was required, and that appears to be what the document contains.”

The Chief Content Officer of the Right Line News, Eric Daugherty, wrote, “Epstein has backfired on the left. Multiple powerful Democrats have been exposed and Trump has been VINDICATED.”