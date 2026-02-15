'That's not Ghislaine Maxwell': Epstein co-conspirator's prison video sparks wild theories
Social media users claim the woman in Ghislaine Maxwell's deposition video looks different, fueling theories about her imprisonment.
Fresh conspiracy theories surrounding the convicted sex trafficker, Ghislaine Maxwell, are gaining traction online after multiple social media posts questioned the authenticity of Maxwell's deposition video and photographs.
“Ghislaine isn’t even the one sitting in that cell!”
A post shared on X by commentator Mario Nawfal amplified speculation that the woman shown in the deposition video “looks nothing like Ghislaine Maxwell.” The post cited certain perceived differences in Maxwell's facial features from her early images.
The post further referenced the recent conspiracy theories floating that claimed that Epstein may not be dead, and added that “Ghislaine isn’t even the one sitting in that cell!”
The video released by Chairman James Comer shows Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's guilty co-conspirator, invoking the Fifth Amendment during her virtual deposition before the House Oversight Committee on Monday, February 9.
Maxwell is shown on the deposition tape refusing to respond when asked if she was close to Epstein.
Moreover, Maxwell refused to disclose whether she was involved in the trafficking of young women or girls or whether she ever forced any of them to give Epstein sexual favors.
Social media piles on to the conspiracy theories
An X user posted on the social media platform with the comparison picture making rounds online and wrote, “She's either chubbed up on carb-heavy prison food or that's a different person.”
Another X user, The White Lady, added to the conspiracy theories about Maxwell not being in the prison cell and called the deposition video “one of the staged events.” They wrote, “Ghislane Maxwell is NOT really in prison. THAT is just another one of those staged events that is NOT TRUE. They want the public to believe they got some degree of Justice in the Epstein matter when they did NOT. The CHILD PREDATORS and TRAFFICKERS are STILL operating UNHINDERED.”
Another X user, PaulleyyTicks, speculates on the “real identity” of the person shown in Maxwell's deposition video and wrote, "Seriously, someone needs to look into this, cuz that's NOT Ghislaine Maxwell, that's Mike Meyers!
However, it is important to note that these are just social media claims. Official court records, prison documentation and multiple reports have confirmed that Maxwell has been in prison since her conviction. There is no credible evidence supporting these viral theories.
