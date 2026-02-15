'That's not Ghislaine Maxwell': Epstein co-conspirator's prison video sparks wild theories

Fresh conspiracy theories surrounding the convicted sex trafficker, Ghislaine Maxwell, are gaining traction online after multiple social media posts questioned the authenticity of Maxwell's deposition video and photographs. Social media users claim the woman in Ghislaine Maxwell's deposition video looks different, fueling theories about her imprisonment. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick) (AP)

“Ghislaine isn’t even the one sitting in that cell!” A post shared on X by commentator Mario Nawfal amplified speculation that the woman shown in the deposition video “looks nothing like Ghislaine Maxwell.” The post cited certain perceived differences in Maxwell's facial features from her early images.

The post further referenced the recent conspiracy theories floating that claimed that Epstein may not be dead, and added that “Ghislaine isn’t even the one sitting in that cell!”

The video released by Chairman James Comer shows Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's guilty co-conspirator, invoking the Fifth Amendment during her virtual deposition before the House Oversight Committee on Monday, February 9.

Maxwell is shown on the deposition tape refusing to respond when asked if she was close to Epstein.

Moreover, Maxwell refused to disclose whether she was involved in the trafficking of young women or girls or whether she ever forced any of them to give Epstein sexual favors.