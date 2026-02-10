Casey Wasserman and Ghislaine Maxwell: What did the 'flirty' emails in Epstein files reveal?

Emails recently released by the Justice Department as part of its investigation into Jeffrey Epstein have drawn attention to Casey Wasserman, chairman of the Los Angeles Organizing Committee for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The documents show that Wasserman exchanged a series of personal and suggestive messages with Ghislaine Maxwell over 20 years ago. In statements reported to the media, Wasserman apologized for the messages. (AP/ AFP)

This is prompting calls for him to reconsider his leadership role in LA28, reported CNN.

What the emails included The correspondence dates back to 2003, before Maxwell’s criminal convictions.

In one message, Wasserman asked Maxwell, "So what do I have to do to see you in a tight leather outfit?"

Another email, sent on April 1, 2003, read: "Where are you, I miss you," and requested a massage.

At the time, Wasserman was married.

While the emails indicate an intimate rapport with Maxwell, Wasserman has not been accused of any criminal activity related to Epstein, reported CNN.

Responses and clarifications In statements reported to the media, Wasserman apologized for the messages and stressed he “never had” a personal or business relationship with Epstein.

Maxwell, Epstein’s former associate, was convicted of sex trafficking in 2021 and is serving a 20-year prison sentence.

Epstein died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

Reputational risks to Olympics 2028 The emails have sparked concern among Los Angeles officials, who worry about the potential reputational risks for the 2028 Olympics.

City Controller Kenneth Mejia called on Wasserman to resign, stating, “Los Angeles cannot trust our financial future to someone connected with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell."