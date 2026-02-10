Casey Wasserman and Ghislaine Maxwell: What did the 'flirty' emails in Epstein files reveal?
Emails from the Justice Department reveal Casey Wasserman, LA28 chairman, exchanged suggestive messages with Ghislaine Maxwell over 20 years ago.
Emails recently released by the Justice Department as part of its investigation into Jeffrey Epstein have drawn attention to Casey Wasserman, chairman of the Los Angeles Organizing Committee for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The documents show that Wasserman exchanged a series of personal and suggestive messages with Ghislaine Maxwell over 20 years ago.
This is prompting calls for him to reconsider his leadership role in LA28, reported CNN.
What the emails included
The correspondence dates back to 2003, before Maxwell’s criminal convictions.
In one message, Wasserman asked Maxwell, "So what do I have to do to see you in a tight leather outfit?"
Another email, sent on April 1, 2003, read: "Where are you, I miss you," and requested a massage.
At the time, Wasserman was married.
Also Read: New Epstein files raise doubts about date and cause of death; CCTV glitches, prison timetable and more
While the emails indicate an intimate rapport with Maxwell, Wasserman has not been accused of any criminal activity related to Epstein, reported CNN.
Responses and clarifications
In statements reported to the media, Wasserman apologized for the messages and stressed he “never had” a personal or business relationship with Epstein.
Maxwell, Epstein’s former associate, was convicted of sex trafficking in 2021 and is serving a 20-year prison sentence.
Epstein died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.
Reputational risks to Olympics 2028
The emails have sparked concern among Los Angeles officials, who worry about the potential reputational risks for the 2028 Olympics.
Also Read: Rep. Massie says DOJ redacted six names in Epstein files, including a Sultan and retired CEO
City Controller Kenneth Mejia called on Wasserman to resign, stating, “Los Angeles cannot trust our financial future to someone connected with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell."
According to CNN, City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez said the revelations “really undermine the legacy of what these Games are supposed to represent,” while LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn said, “This is about the message we are sending to Epstein survivors and to the world about our values”.
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass did not call for resignation but emphasized that any leadership decision rests with the LA28 board. Officials from the International and US Olympic Committees have declined further comment.
Los Angeles prepares to host the 2028 Games, and it is expected to contribute $13.6–17.6 billion to the regional economy, reported CNN.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrakriti Deb
Prakriti Deb is a journalist with the US Desk at Hindustan Times. She covers all US-related developments, including politics, crime, sports, and infotainment. Her prior experience as an editor focusing on geopolitics has also shaped her growing interest in international issues. Exploring cultures, conversations, travel, and photography is where Prakriti finds her sense of life and storytelling.Read More