New Epstein files raise doubts about date and cause of death; CCTV glitches, prison timetable and more

Jeffrey Epstein's death has long been a topic plagued by conspiracy theories. Now, there's one more claim, but with hard proof to back it. The latest trove of files related to the investigation into the convicted sex-financier and paedophile has raised concerns about the exact date and cause of his death. Jeffrey Epstein died in a Manhattan prison in August 2019 (AFP)

A federal draft statement announcing Epstein's death, numbered EFTA00013180 in the DOJ's file library, is dated the day before the 66-year-old's official date of passing. The draft bears a date of August 9, 2019, whereas the sex financier's official death is August 10.

Epstein was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on federal trafficking charges.

What does the document state? In the statement, then–Manhattan US Attorney Geoffrey S Berman wrote: “Earlier this morning, the Manhattan Correctional Center confirmed that Jeffrey Epstein, who faced charges brought by this Office of engaging in the sex trafficking of minors, had been found unresponsive in his cell and pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

“Today’s events are disturbing, and we are deeply aware of their potential to present yet another hurdle to giving Epstein’s many victims their day in Court.

“To those brave young women who have already come forward and to the many others who have yet to do so, let me reiterate that we remain committed to standing for you, and our investigation of the conduct charged in the Indictment.”

Epstein’s final hours Epstein had been held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York since July 6, 2019, awaiting trial. He was found unresponsive in his cell a month later. Medics attempted to revive him but were unsuccessful, and the New York City medical examiner ultimately ruled his death a suicide by hanging.

Security failures and missing checks Records later revealed that correctional officers had failed to complete mandatory rounds on the night of Epstein’s death. Scheduled checks at 3 AM and 5 AM were never performed, and several cameras outside his cell were reported to have malfunctioned.

Investigators noted that because these lapses left so many unanswered questions, they could not establish a clear timeline of events. To this day, authorities have not issued an officially confirmed time of death.

Surveillance gaps One of the most contested pieces of evidence concerns security footage taken on August 9. According to official reports, video from a staircase leading to Epstein’s tier cuts out shortly before midnight. Additional footage later shows an unexplained shape moving in the direction of Epstein’s cell.

An FBI report describes the moment: at 10:39 PM, ‘a flash of orange looks to be going up the L Tier stairs, could possibly be an inmate escorted up to that Tier’.

However, the Department of Justice inspector general offered a conflicting interpretation, stating: “Inmates are currently on lockdown; it is possible someone is carrying inmate linen or bedding up.”

“At approximately 10:39 p.m., an unidentified CO appeared to walk up the L Tier stairway, and then reappeared within view of the camera at 10:41 PM.”

Forensic specialists consulted by CBS in 2019 also weighed in. Retired NYPD sergeant Conor McCourt said, “Based on the limited video, it’s more likely a person in an [orange] uniform.” Video expert Jim Safford and four colleagues agreed, saying: “To say that there’s no way that someone could get to that, the stairs up to his room, without being seen, is false.”

Former Attorney General Bill Barr stated in a 2019 interview that he had examined the surveillance footage and confirmed no one accessed Epstein’s area.

Former FBI deputy director Dan Bongino said on Fox News: “There’s video clear as day. He’s the only person in there and the only person coming out. You can see it. We are working on cleaning it up to make sure you have an enhanced [version] and we’re going to give the original so you don’t think there were any shenanigans.”