Casey Wasserman net worth: Chappell Roan quits agency after CEO appears in Epstein files; resignation calls grow

She added, “I have deep respect and appreciation for the agents and staff who work tirelessly for their artists and I refuse to passively stand by. Artists deserve representative that aligns with their values and supports their safety and dignity. This decision reflects my belief that meaningful change in our industry requires accountability and leadership that earns trust.”

“I hold my teams to the highest standards and have a duty to protect them as well. No artist, agent or employee should ever be expected to defend or overlook actions that conflict so deeply with our own moral values,” she wrote.

Chappell Roan has exited Casey Wasserman's music agency after the LA28 chief’s connection to Jeffrey Epstein was revealed. Roan, who is currently in Australia for Laneway Festival, announced the update in a statement posted to her Instagram stories.

Casey Wasserman‘s net worth and real estate Wasserman has a net worth of $400 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He founded Wasserman Media Group in 2002, now known simply as Wasserman. Besides talent representation, Wasserman's business also handles brand consulting, sponsorship sales, and media rights negotiations for global sports properties.

Wasserman listed his Beverly Hills home for sale for $125 million back in October 2018. The house, which sits on 3 acres, has an 85-foot infinity pool and parking for 30 cars, sold in June 2020 for $68 million to music mogul David Geffen. Wasserman bought a new home in Beverly Hills for $23 million in August 2020.

Epstein links and calls to resign Amid calls for Wasserman to resign after being named in the Epstein files, various other artists signed to Wasserman have left. He was named in a tranche of Department of Justice documents related to the convicted sex offender and his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Read More | Peter Attia-Epstein row sparks CBS, Bari Weiss boycott calls; TV doctor demands action

The files surfaced Wasserman’s suggestive correspondence with Maxwell in 2003. This was three years before Epstein was first arrested in Florida on a count of soliciting prostitution.

Among those who have spoken out is LA-based Best Coast frontwoman Bethany Cosentino, who shared an open letter on social media urging Wasserman to step down. “I’m speaking out because pretending this is normal isn’t normal. Because people in power can’t keep skating by,” she wrote.

North Carolina rock band Wednesday also shared their decision to cut ties. “Last week, we were among the hundreds of artists who were appalled to find out about Casey Wasserman’s communications with Ghislaine Maxwell that were made public in the latest release of the Epstein files,” the band wrote.

Water From Your Eyes, an experimental rock duo from New York, said that their manager, Nik Soelter, have “no interest in being affiliated with Casey Wasserman” and are “waiting to understand what our options are” moving forward.