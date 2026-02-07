Peter Attia-Epstein row sparks CBS, Bari Weiss boycott calls; TV doctor demands action

A popular television doctor, Dr Jen Ashton, who was formerly a medical correspondent for ABC News and Good Morning America, has vowed to never appear on CBS until Bari Weiss fires Peter Attia. The latter's name appeared more than 1,700 times in the latest trove of the Jeffrey Epstein files released by the Department of Justice. Peter Attia was named in the latest Epstein files (X and AP)

Ashton has one demand: CBS fire Attia. In an Instagram video, she said: “I will not appear on CBS while Peter Attia is still under contract with them. I think it reflects badly on me, and I feel that the American people deserve more. I feel they deserve to get their information from a credentialed, high-caliber, moral individual.”

Dr Jen Ashton is a certified OB-GYN and obesity medicine physician. She has a master’s degree in nutrition from Columbia University.

“Working for a major news network involves something called a morality clause. It doesn’t have to be that you committed a crime. It has to do with your behavior. I have seen people… who have been fired or suspended for less egregious acts than 1,700 plus emails with a known and convicted pedophile and criminal,” the 56-year-old added.

Peter Attia-Epstein row Attia has not been fired from CBS News. The 52-year-old, dubbed a celebrity doctor, had emailed Epstein actively between 2915 and 2019, DOJ's files revealed.

In one email, Attia could be seen talking about the convicted sex financier and paedophile's ‘outrageous’ lifestyle that he could not ‘tell a soul’ about.

“Is that admirable, respectable, and reflective of someone you want to take information from that could potentially affect your life, and your health and well-being?” Ashton asked. “In my book, the answer is no,” she said.

Peter Attia has stepped down as chief science officer of protein bar company David Protein, the company's founder Peter Rahal said in a post on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

The Wrap reported CBS News is expected to cut ties with Attia, who was named a contributor as part of Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss' strategy to restructure operations.

Weiss does not want to cut ties with Attia, according to The Wrap, leading to a battle between CBS News' chief and Paramount corporate.

In a post on X on Monday, Attia denied he was involved in criminal activity. But he apologized and said he was "ashamed" by the emails, which included "crude, tasteless banter".

(With inputs from Reuters)