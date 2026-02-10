Rep. Massie says DOJ redacted six names in Epstein files, including a Sultan and retired CEO

On Monday, members of Congress were given access to Jeffrey Epstein's Justice Department files that had not been redacted for review. U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna and Rep. Thomas Massie speak to reporters about the Epstein files outside the offices of the DOJ (Photo by Heather Diehl / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna say they have identified the names of at least six men whose names have appeared in unredacted segments of the Epstein files who are "likely incriminated" by their inclusion in the files.

At least 3 million files were disclosed in January under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which were heavily redacted shielding powerful names, according to lawmakers in Congress.

"There are six men, some of them with their photographs" Reps. Massie and Ro Khanna told reporters after reviewing the files that among the important people whose names and photos were hidden in the previously public versions, the redactions seemed to include one "high up" foreign government figure.

Massie said, “There are six men, some of them with their photographs, that have been redacted, and there’s no explanation why those people were redacted.”

Although he would not give their identities, he said that at least one of the six guys was a citizen of the United States and at least one was foreign. Massie remarked, "I probably should do that from the floor or in a committee hearing."

He also revealed via a social media post that the redacted names include a “well-known retired CEO” and a “Sultan.”

Some files are still not available for review A large number of the files Massie and Khanna examined were still redacted, they said. Axios reported that these files are part of the grand jury with strike-throughs or have been sent to the DOJ from the FBI.

Massie criticized this and said, “Our law says that the FBI and the original grand jury needs to be unredacted, right? The US attorneys and the FBI are compelled, as well as the DOJ.”

Massie and Khanna also stated that the files that were taken down from public view were still not available to the lawmakers for review.