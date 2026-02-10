Prince William meets Saudi leader on visit overshadowed by Epstein scandal

Britain's Prince William met Saudi Arabia's de facto leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday, kicking off a visit aimed at deepening economic cooperation but overshadowed by his disgraced uncle Andrew's links to Jeffrey Epstein. Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, poses for a photograph with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, on day one of his first official visit to Saudi Arabia at UNESCO World Heritage site At-Turaif, February 9, 2026, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (via REUTERS)

The official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) released images of Prince Mohammed giving the heir to the British throne a private tour of the At-Turaif UNESCO World Heritage Site at Diriyah, the first capital of the Saudi state, before a meeting between the two royals.

It is William's first official trip to Saudi Arabia, and ahead of his arrival in Riyadh, Kensington Palace broke years of silence over Andrew's links to the late US convicted sex offender by saying William and his wife Catherine were "deeply concerned by the continuing revelations".

The short statement, which did not directly reference the ex-prince Andrew, came as the monarchy faces renewed pressure over allegations stemming from the tarnished royal's ties to Epstein.

In the latest damaging allegations from the Epstein files released by the US Department of Justice, it emerged that Andrew may have passed potentially confidential reports to Epstein while serving as a UK trade envoy, a role he held between 2001 and 2011.

The furore over his uncle threatens to eclipse William's three-day visit to the Gulf nation, a trip seen as contentious by some due to fierce criticism of Saudi Arabia's human rights record.

The trip, which will wrap up on Wednesday, aims to celebrate growing trade, energy and investment ties ahead of the two nations marking a century of diplomatic relations.

William, a keen environmentalist, is also set to visit the historic city of AlUla, where he will learn about conservation efforts, according to Kensington Palace.

A warm relationship has long existed between the Saudi and British royal families, and Saudi Arabia is seen as one of Britain's most important strategic partners in the Gulf.

The late Queen Elizabeth II hosted Saudi royals on four state visits, on a par with other key allies such as France and Germany.

‘Diplomatic arena’ Simon Mabon, chair in international relations at Lancaster University, said the two royal families have had "close links" for many years.

William's involvement, which comes at the UK government's request at a time when it was on the "back foot" economically, could be seen as an attempt to "capitalise on a bit of royal fraternity", he said.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said the government was keen to deploy William's diplomatic skills, as when he met US President Donald Trump in Paris in 2024.

"He's very polished when it comes to the diplomatic arena, which is very important," he told AFP.

But Fitzwilliams noted there was "always the danger that royal activities, which are planned so long in advance, are subsumed by current news".

The last senior royal to make an official visit to Riyadh was William's father, the current King Charles III, when he was Prince of Wales in February 2014.

The UK has previously raised concerns over Saudi Arabia's human rights record.

In 2020, it sanctioned 20 Saudi nationals involved in the killing and dismemberment of US-based Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who died at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

In 2021, former US President Joe Biden declassified an intelligence report that suggested Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had approved the operation against Khashoggi -- an allegation the Saudi authorities deny.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer met the crown prince in Riyadh in December 2024.

Trade in goods and services between the two countries was $23.5 billion in the year to June 30, 2025.