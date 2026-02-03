Epstein files update: DOJ takes down hundreds of pages as redaction error exposes victims' identities

After a Wall Street Journal report revealed that over 3 million pages of newly released documents on Jeffrey Epstein by the Department of Justice exposed the names of at least 48 victims, the DOJ has taken down thousands of such compromised files. Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein. (AFP)

Following the WSJ report, the DOJ faced massive criticism with lawyers of Epstein victims alleging that the files exposed at least 100 of them, turning their "world upside down." The DOJ has since responded to the criticism, acknowledging that the failure in proper redaction in the documents took place because of a "human error."

"All documents requested by victims or counsel to be removed by yesterday evening have been removed for further redaction," the DOJ said in a letter to a federal judge Monday, confirming that they have taken down the files.

The DOJ's step came after two counsels of Epstein victims, Brittany Henderson and Brad Edwards, wrote a letter on Monday to the New York federal judges who are overseeing the Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell cases seeking “immediate judicial intervention.”

“Within the past 48 hours, the undersigned alone has reported thousands of redaction failures on behalf of nearly 100 individual survivors whose lives have been turned upside down by DOJ’s latest release,” the letter stated.

Hundreds Of Redaction Errors Pointed Out In their letter, Brittany Henderson and Brad Edwards pointed out that there were a number of redaction failures in the newly released documents, including nude photos and unredacted email ids from which the victim's identities could be identified.

The letter noted that the documents shockingly expose the name of a minor victim, allegedly "20 times in a single document.” Many of the ‘Jane Doe’ victim's identities have also been exposed, CNN reported.

In their response, the DOJ said that while the requests presented in the letter have already been removed, they will "process any new requests and run its own searches to identify any other documents that may require further redaction.”