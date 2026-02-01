Casey Wasserman in Epstein files: LA Olympics boss' mails to Ghislaine Maxwell go viral; ‘can we book that massage’

Wasserman's messages to Maxwell were in 2003, at which time he was still married to his then-wife, Laura. Wasserman is the grandson of movie mogul Lew Wasserman and oversees a sports, music and entertainment company called Wasserman.

“I deeply regret my correspondence with Ghislaine Maxwell which took place over two decades ago, long before her horrific crimes came to light,” he told New York Post. “I never had a personal or business relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. As is well documented, I went on a humanitarian trip as part of a delegation with the Clinton Foundation in 2002 on the Epstein plane. I am terribly sorry for having any association with either of them,” he added.

Casey Wasserman, the current LA Olympics boss, appeared in the latest tranche of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein . His emails with Ghislaine Maxwell , Epstein's partner, have gone viral since and prompted an apology from Wasserman.

Here's what his communications with Maxwell included.

Wasserman emails with Maxwell One of the conversations between Wasserman and Maxwell went “You, me, and not else much...”. To this, Maxwell replied “Ok, you will not have to share me with either a cheddar cheese, a baked bean or a kitkat.”

Also Read | Gabriela Rico Jiménez: Epstein files spark interest in Mexican woman's cannibalism claim video; ‘who disappeared her?’ In another instance, Wasserman told Maxwell “I will be in nyc for 4 days starting april 22...can we book that massage now?”.

Wasserman had also messaged Maxwell, saying “Definitely take me and I am really looking forward to seeing you.” Epstein's accomplice had written to Wasserman “Casey - I will be coming back to NY torn late afternoon. I shall be wearing a tight leather flying suit...” in response to him saying “So what do I have to do to see you in a tight leather outfit?”.

Another racy message from Maxwell to Wasserman read "Umm - all that nabbing - are you sure you can take it? The thought frankly is leaving me a little breathless. There are a few spots that apparently drive a man wild -I suppose I could practice them on you and you could let me know if they work or not? + just for the record the cigar concept currently has pride of place in my bedroom!".