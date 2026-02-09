Jeffrey Epstein had planned to create ‘super race’ by impregnating women with his sperm

Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein may have died in a New York jail cell, but accounts that have resurfaced years later suggest his ambitions stretched far beyond his lifetime. Epstein, the disgraced financier, is reported to have pursued a disturbing vision of creating “superior humans,” with plans that allegedly revolved around his Santa Fe ranch. Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein are seen in this image released by the Department of Justice in Washington, DC, US, on December 19, 2025 (REUTERS)

According to a 2019 New York Times report, Epstein harboured an unusual and troubling dream: he wanted to use his vast New Mexico ranch to impregnate women with his sperm in an effort to “seed the human race” with his DNA.

Four people familiar with his thinking told the NYT that Epstein repeatedly confided this plan to them, though there is no evidence it was ever carried out.

On multiple occasions beginning in the early 2000s, Epstein told scientists and wealthy associates that his ranch would serve as a base where women would be inseminated and give birth to his children, the report added.

‘Baby ranch: Not a secret' Those accounts suggest that the of idea of Epstein's ‘baby ranch’ was widely known within his elite social circle. The adviser, cited in the NYT report, said he heard about the plan directly from Epstein at a gathering at his Manhattan townhouse, and separately from a prominent business figure.

One scientist recalled Epstein sharing the idea during a 2001 dinner at the same townhouse, while another said Epstein discussed it again at a conference he hosted in St Thomas in 2006.

All three described the idea as far-fetched and disturbing, though there is no indication that such a plan would have been illegal, the report added.

One unnamed scientist, identified as working at NASA, said Epstein envisioned having 20 women impregnated at a time at his 33,000-square-foot Zorro Ranch, located in a remote area outside Santa Fe.

Fascination with transhumanism Epstein’s vision was rooted in his fascination with transhumanism. Critics have often compared transhumanism to modern-day eugenics, a discredited field focused on improving the human race through selective breeding.

The New York Times reported that Epstein cultivated relationships with prominent intellectuals and scientists, including George M Church, a molecular engineer known for research into altering genes to create “superior” humans.